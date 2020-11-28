COVID-19 shut down businesses. Should business interruption insurance pay?

The Bend Hotel Development Co. filed suit against the insurance company in federal court. VanDeHeede is part of the suit, though he's no longer part of the company.

Skokie attorney Charles Aaron Silverman represents it and about nine other businesses in Illinois. He is aware of about 100 with similar filings.

"There's too much money on either side for this to go away quickly," Silverman said. "You've got too many businesses that were just out of commission for four to six months. And even now, they are only half commissioned, especially restaurants. The restaurant industry is getting destroyed."

An exclusion?

Lynne McChristian, director, Office of Risk Management & Insurance Research, and senior instructor at The University of Illinois, says only about 30% of small businesses purchase business interruption insurance. But the pandemic is typically excluded from coverage.

