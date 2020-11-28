COVID-19 shut down businesses. Should business interruption insurance pay?

The Bend and its Hyatt Place and Hyatt House in East Moline were off to an excellent start in 2020, the complex's first full year of business.
“We were on track to have a tremendously successful year,” said Mike VanDeHeede, with Bend Hotel Development Co. at the time. “With the Expo Center (being built), with the hotel, with everything that was going on, the apartments (being finished and marketed). That development was taking off, just like we had planned. Before the pandemic hit, we were way above budget, we were way above our projections. We were having a fantastic year.”
But COVID-19 arrived. By mid-March, Gov. JB Pritzker ordered bars and restaurants closed. By March 20, all non-essential businesses were closed.Youth sports teams, vacations and in-person corporate meetings were called off, and the hotel suffered. The Bend lost several million dollars when its business was interrupted by the pandemic and the governor's order.
The development had a saving grace, VanDeHeede said: Business interruption insurance from The Cincinnati Insurance Co.
But the insurance company won't pay. It contends business interruption insurance doesn't cover losses from the novel coronavirus because the virus does not cause physical loss or damage.
The Bend Hotel Development Co. isn't alone. Marsh and McLennan, an insurance broker, says about 11,000 claims have been filed for business interruption insurance because of the pandemic, said Leon Buck, vice president of government relations, banking and financial services with National Retail Federation. "We estimate that businesses (nationally) have sustained anywhere from $50 to $100 billion in losses due to COVID. It's quite damaging."
The Bend Hotel Development Co. filed suit against the insurance company in federal court. VanDeHeede is part of the suit, though he's no longer part of the company.
Skokie attorney Charles Aaron Silverman represents it and about nine other businesses in Illinois. He is aware of about 100 with similar filings.
"There's too much money on either side for this to go away quickly," Silverman said. "You've got too many businesses that were just out of commission for four to six months. And even now, they are only half commissioned, especially restaurants. The restaurant industry is getting destroyed."
An exclusion?
Lynne McChristian, director, Office of Risk Management & Insurance Research, and senior instructor at The University of Illinois, says only about 30% of small businesses purchase business interruption insurance. But the pandemic is typically excluded from coverage.
“Almost all the policies say that it excludes coverage for viruses or bacteria," she said. "Insurance companies write different coverages in its different contracts. After the last viral outbreak when the SARS outbreak hit 2002-2003, insurance companies went and looked at the exclusions in their policies and clarified a lot of that language. A pandemic is considered an uninsurable risk because it's global and it hits all insurance companies exposures at the same time. So it’s hard for private insurance, if not impossible for them, to write that kind of coverage. So the policies do have exclusions. If the language in the contract says there is an exclusion for viruses and bacteria, then it doesn't cover it, that’s No. 1.”
The language also usually requires direct physical damage to the property, she said. “A virus doesn’t really cause direct physical damage. It doesn’t alter the condition or the use of that property."
VanDeHeede claims there are no exclusions in The Bend's contract. Silverman says there is a difference between a bacteria and virus. He says Illinois courts have consistently found the presence of a dangerous substance constitutes physical loss or damage.
"That's important because we are not really filing these cases because of the virus," he said. "The shutdown is occurring because of the governor's orders. That's what's called civil authority coverage. Civil authority means for a temporary period of time they are not letting you use it in a regular way."
A future fix is possible
Buck, at the retail federation, sees hope in a four-to-six month payout proposal put forth by the Shubb Insurance Co.
In the future, he said, there may be something modeled on terrorism risk insurance, which came into being after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and created a federal backstop for businesses and insurers.
In those cases, businesses pay into a fund, and the government helps the businesses out when a terrorist attack happens.
"All the policy holders pay into a fund," Buck said. "It could be $4 million premium a year. That goes into this fund, and when there's a loss sustained, the government pays most of the loss.
"The insurance might pay 5% but the government ... will help these policy holders recoup the loss," he said. But that would be a future prospect, it wouldn't help The Bend or others hurting from the pandemic shutdowns now.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act offers businesses some money for business interruption in Illinois. But even Pritzker seeks more federal assistance.
Buck thinks The Bend has a claim to its business interruption insurance, but he's not sure it will win.
"What these lawsuits are trying to claim and argue by costholders, is if it doesn’t have an exclusion, then you should cover it," he said." We have seen 100% increase in employment practice liability, so we’re trying to say that the pandemic should fall under the definition of what business interruption insurance is and should be (covered). If you have to close your business, due to a state or city mandate then that is a business interruption."
