COVID-19, then unrest: It's a trying time for Quad-CIty businesses

Retail outlets across Davenport closed early Monday in the wake of Sunday night’s unrest and expectations that similar events could repeat Monday night.
Hand-written closure announcements occupied some retail outlet’s doors as the rest of the façade still included signs welcoming back customers after the coronavirus pandemic had forced in-person shopping to halt for weeks.
Crews were out working at NorthPark Mall to board up glass storefronts in anticipation of more damage to come.
The Davenport mall, as well as businesses along West Kimberly Road, were the scenes of unrest Sunday night that has sprawled across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last week.
Three messages written in red occupied the white siding of the Dollar General at Pine Street and West Kimberly Road on Monday afternoon. Those are: “This is America. ‘I can’t breathe.’ Don’t’ Shoot!!”
Von Maur, J.C. Penney, each mall entrance and Passion Church had doors boarded up as of 2 p.m. Monday. Senior Pastor Nathan Schaefer and his father, Associate Pastor Scott Schaefer, were at Passion Church on Monday afternoon to overlay sheets of plywood on top of installed wooden frames.
The church was slated to return to in-person services for its non-denominational congregation Sunday, June 7. That’s still the plan as of Monday.
When asked if Sunday night’s incidents would be discussed during services, Schaefer said the church would approach it like any other matter through its current virtual services.
“The Gospel is the answer to a lot of issues,” he said.
Unsure if unrest would continue Monday night, Passion Church was acting out of caution.
“Obviously no one that I know agrees with what happened to Floyd, it was definitely murder. This isn’t a protest we’re dealing with right now. We had a peaceful protest the other day, but this isn’t that,” Scott Schaefer said.
“We just (need to) take a breath. Let’s let the system work and be ready and be prepared for the worst and we’ll get through it, especially as the faith community. The people of God, we’ll get through it.”
Further down Kimberly Road from the mall is the Village Shopping Center. The broken door to Video Games Etc. had a wooden layer on top of it Monday, and the rest of the retail area was seemingly shut down early Monday afternoon, if the stores had opened at all Monday.
Handwritten signs occupied the locked doors that greeted some area customers who left their vehicle to see if they could get in a store, such as Shoe Carnival and Dollar General.
Stores were opting to close early ahead of Monday night’s curfew at 9 p.m. Hy-Vee and Walmart both moved up their closing time Monday, while others did not open Monday, such as Necker's Jewelers, citing the safety of workers.
Abby Rock, director of marketing for Necker's, said merchandise had been removed from the retail area of the currently closed stores.
Necker's was also still operating under its COVID-19 store hours, meaning the store was not open Sunday and operations Tuesday depend on what occurs Monday night into Tuesday morning, Rock said.
"These have been trying times for all businesses, especially for smaller local businesses. We've already been dealing with closures, then reduced hours and reduced customer traffic, which means reduced sales," she said.
"So to be dealt this hand right as customers were really starting to feel OK getting back out in the world is definitely a gut punch.
"And raises the concern for a possible second wave of COVID-19 shutdowns if all of these close-proximity activities that lead to spikes in cases of the virus. So that's also leaving businesses feeling uneasy."
But Rock also remains confident in the Quad-Cities community rallying together after Sunday night's unrest.
"Even though it feels like everything is chaotic and people are divided, our community of local businesses has always been great at supporting one another — so even through all of this, it's nice to feel that sense of togetherness," she said.
"For example, we had people going over to help Doland Jewelers clean up the mess that was made of their store (Sunday) night. Even though most people would view us as competitors, at the heart of it, we're community-minded Quad-Citizens first."
