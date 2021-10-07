COWORKQC brings in new ownership

COWORKQC, LLC owners Leslie Klipsch and Amy Sivertsen announced that Rena Gainey Associates has purchased COWORKQC, a coworking space in downtown Davenport. The former owners will work with Gainey to ensure a seamless transition for all members, stakeholders, and suppliers.
Gainey brings decades of experience in working virtually and remotely to the coworking space. She looks forward to bringing her knowledge to COWORKQC and exploring possibilities within the Quad Cities.
COWORKQC is a shared workspace and coworking community located at 102 E. 2nd St., Davenport. It exists to encourage productivity in work and life for small-business owners, nonprofits, remote workers and freelance creatives.