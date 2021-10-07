 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COWORKQC brings in new ownership
0 Comments
topical alert

COWORKQC brings in new ownership

  • 0
061718-qct-biz-cowork-003

CoworkQC in Davenport has a new owner, Rena Gainey Associates.

 FILE PHOTO

COWORKQC, LLC owners Leslie Klipsch and Amy Sivertsen announced that Rena Gainey Associates has purchased COWORKQC, a coworking space in downtown Davenport. The former owners will work with Gainey to ensure a seamless transition for all members, stakeholders, and suppliers.

Gainey brings decades of experience in working virtually and remotely to the coworking space. She looks forward to bringing her knowledge to COWORKQC and exploring possibilities within the Quad Cities.

COWORKQC is a shared workspace and coworking community located at 102 E. 2nd St., Davenport. It exists to encourage productivity in work and life for small-business owners, nonprofits, remote workers and freelance creatives. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Menus get makeovers as alternatives to meat grow

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News