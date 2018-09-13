Crawford Company's brewing equipment division now has a larger, updated 20,000-square foot facility in Rock Island.
At 3 p.m. Sept. 19, Crawford Company and city officials will cut a ribbon and host an open house for the new facility at 730 31st Ave., Rock Island. The $550,000 project expanded the floor and inventory space for Crawford's brewing equipment production, according to a news release.
Crawford Company announced in May it will expand its facility and offices into the vacant Rock Island warehouse. The city of Rock Island provided incentives adding up to around 9 percent of the funding, while American Bank and Trust funded the rest of the project, according to the release.
Crawford Brewing Equipment, which launched in 2013, provides micro-brewers with equipment made in the U.S. Crawford's equipment has been installed in more than 75 locations, including four in the Quad-Cities, according to the release.
The company's other divisions — HVAC, plumbing, fabrication and monoxivent — all are located at the Crawford headquarters in Dubuque.
—Times staff