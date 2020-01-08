Creation of port could transform river trade in Quad-Cities area

“The activity that is happening there rivals some of those larger ports in other parts of the country and the world. That’s really what we’re trying to describe with this port statistical designation,” he said.

Sinkler and Bulat said they hope to apply for the port designation by the end of January with the expectation of being federally recognized by September.

The boards of 10 regional counties already have passed resolutions to opt in. An unnamed county could pass one soon, and conversations continue with Henderson and Hancock counties in Illinois and Lee and Des Moines counties in Iowa, Sinkler said.

If those four do not choose to opt in before the application is submitted, they could potentially be added later. But not including Lee and Des Moines counties would drop the potential port from a ranking of 68th to 83rd nationally.

“We are hopeful these counties will come in," Bulat said. "... I think we’ll know by the end of this month if they’re in or out."