Crews tackle $20M expansion of Morrison hospital

MORRISON, Ill. — Crews are continuing work on a $20.5 million expansion of a community hospital in northwest Illinois during the coronavirus pandemic, hospital officials said.

Workers were already wearing protective equipment to do their jobs, and there are barriers in place to separate employees and patients, Morrison Community Hospital Marketing Director Mick Welding said, according to Sauk Valley Media.

Construction is considered essential work and can continue under Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order requiring the state's residents to remain home with few exceptions.

The plan is to add or renovate 80,000 square feet of space, including five emergency room bays and another operating room. The project is expected to be finished in 2021.

Morrison is about 45 miles northeast of the Quad-Cities.

