Scott County Supervisor Candidate Ken Croken wants Scott County to lead the charge in launching a regional approach to "secure the future" of the Quad-City International Airport.
In a news release issued Thursday, Croken proposed Scott County convene a summit of local governments to address the challenges, including funding issues, plaguing the airport based in Rock Island County.
"Regional collaboration requires leadership and Scott County has as much at stake as anyone," he said in an interview. "I see a large group of counties and local governments coming together to work with the (Rock Island County) Metropolitan Airport Authority to develop what the needs are and seek a solution that might be driven by an intergovernmental agreement."
"We cannot expect Springfield and Des Moines to solve our economic problems," he added.
Croken, who recently advanced to the November election, said the airport needs "an equitable and regional funding approach."
"Does that mean Scott County residents should contribute (taxes) as well, let's not pre-judge the process," he said. "(Regional collaboration) starts with a conversation. If it starts with a conclusion, that tends to limit the discussion and causes people to take positions."
Asked if he would be willing to pay taxes for the airport as a Scott County resident, Croken said he would. "If some sort of collaborative program comes out (of a regional approach) I expect I also would benefit... It is my airport and I think most Quad-Citians are prepared to pay their fair share for the economic benefit and convenience we get."
The airport has been grappling with declining passenger numbers as well as funding issues. It recently attempted to expand its taxing authority within Rock Island County but the move failed to advance in the Illinois Legislature. By law, the airport can levy taxes in only seven of its 18 townships.
Croken said the Quad-City airport's year-over-year passenger numbers declined 7 percent in 2017 and the airport has lost an estimated 50,000 passengers between 2013 and 2017. "Meanwhile, 2017 was a record year for Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids with 1.1 million passengers," he said, adding Cedar Rapids' passenger numbers have grown 10 percent over the same five-year period.
According to statistics from the Quad-City Airport, it enplaned, or boarded, 359,451 passengers in 2017. Total passengers (enplanements and deplanements) were 716,872 last year. Compared to 2013, that represented a decline of 23,576 enplanements and 46,544 total passengers.
Croken said a healthy airport is critical for the region, but also for Scott County. "When you compare Scott County to other large Iowa county economies it's troubling," he said.
He pointed to Scott County's population growth, which trails the nation as well as Johnson, Linn and Polk counties. He also noted a higher unemployment rate than the nation and the metro areas in those three counties. "Already, the poverty rate in Scott County is higher than both the nation and the state."
If Scott County residents are asked to pay taxes as one solution, he said they also should "get a voice" on the airport authority.
He suggested that the collaboration process might lead to a regional transit authority to address all the area's transportation issues. Another possible idea would be providing a shuttle to the airport from downtown Davenport to serve the growing number of residents there.
"I think we're in the discovery phase - why is the airport struggling?" he said. "Why is Eastern Iowa succeeding and QCIA struggling and what is it going to take to reverse those trends?"