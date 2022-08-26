Crop prices good for some farmers, hurt others

Commodity prices falling is good news for consumers — and the majority of farmers are fairing well, too.

Ryan Drollette, a farm management specialist with Iowa State Extension office said prices for wheat and corn had fallen but still were well above the break-even point. From May to June, prices stayed in the $7-7.50 range but dropped about a dollar coming into July and August. The average price for corn right now is $6.30, he said.

Despite the drop, Drollette said there has not been a lot of grumbling about needing cash flow. Farmers are still able to cover their expenses even with the drop in value.

Drollette said the prices being so high earlier in the year was accredited to the conflict in Ukraine. With Ukraine being the primary corn and wheat supplier for much of Europe and Asia, countries had to outsource when the product was not available.

For some countries, like Lebanon, this was detrimental. A few years ago, an explosion damaged many of the facilities where the country stored its wheat. Now, it can only purchase a month's worth of wheat at a time, meaning it has a high demand. A bread subsidy on top of that further inflates the price.

Drollette said with Ukraine not shipping wheat, Lebanon had to pivot and receive the commodity from other countries. This shifted supply and demand, and ran up the prices. With corn being a substitute for wheat, this was a main factor in the price being so high earlier in the year.

"Analysts feel like the pricing we sit at right now is more of where we should be as far as supply and demand," he said.

With Ukraine now able to ship goods, the prices are naturally lowering, he said. Still, prices are on the rise from the year before.

"That’s an excellent price for farmers and producers,” he said.

But, on the processing side, livestock producers are hurting from the higher cost. Because of a drought in many areas of the country, livestock producers are having to rely on feed. With the costs slowly rising, they are now having to reduce their herds because they're running out of supplies.

"That's where we're going to see a little bit of hurt," he said.

In the Quad-Cities area, farmers are in good shape, Drollette said. In Iowa's southern counties, like Washington and Keokuk where livestock farms are plentiful, the low supply is beginning to take effect.