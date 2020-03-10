CVS to buy, take over Schnucks pharmacy operations

CVS Pharmacy is buying Schnucks pharmacies, and some will be shuttered in the transaction.

According to a news release Tuesday morning, CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will acquire and operate 99 of the grocer’s pharmacies and brand them as CVS stores. Eleven Schnucks locations will close, and their prescription files will be sent to nearby CVS locations.

The 11 locations to close were not identified Tuesday.

Schnucks operates a grocery store and pharmacy in Bettendorf and a standalone pharmacy in Moline.

CVS noted it removed tobacco from its shelves in 2014 and Schnucks exited the tobacco business starting Jan. 1, 2020.

“As Schnucks continues to expand our emphasis on health and wellness, this collaboration with CVS is an opportunity for us to align with a company that has a similar focus,” said Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO of Schnucks.

“This partnership allows us to continue to provide quality pharmacy services to our customers in a manner they’ve come to expect, while supporting our mission to nourish people’s lives. It also provides our pharmacy teammates an opportunity to further their careers with a premier retail pharmacy chain.”

CVS stores will post all pharmacist and pharmacy technician jobs, and will interview all Schnucks employees who apply, the news release said. In-store changes will occur over a period of several months after the transaction is completed.

