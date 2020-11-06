Daily record: permits

Permits
ELDRIDGE
Josh Kotecki, 1118 S. 5th St., deck, $10,084.80.
Chet and Kari De Castecker, 318 W. Doral Drive, pool, QCA Pools & Spas, $10,404.80.
Oetzmann Builders, 353 W. Torrey Pines Drive, single-family dwelling, $231,792.
Diamond Builders, 139 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $124,040.40
First Central State Bank, 500 E. LeClaire Road, commercial remodel, Prime Construction, $15,000.
Portico Homes, 231 W. Torrey Pines Drive, single-family dwelling, $143,596.20.
Adam Stephenson, 801 Stonebrook Circle, deck, Jansen Custom Homes, $7,920.
ROCK ISLAND
Tim Sparkman, 3700 15th St., residential addition, Zelnio Construction, $15,500.
Doug and Kim House, 1724 85th Ave. W., deck, Sampson Construction, $17,180.
Paul Rung, 39 Blackhawk Hills Court, deck, Advantage Remodeling, $9,500.
Mark Bollaert, 4128 14th Ave., residential remodel, Crampton Construction, $14,935.
Tim Rodems, 1600 34th St., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $27,800.
Raquel Gamez, 2005 17th St., residential addition, $10,000.
John Nonneman, 2600 5th St., residential addition, Hy-Brand Industrial Contractors, $371,329.
Habitat For Humanity Quad Cities, 804 21st St., residential remodel, Kim Bonja, $8,100.
Rena Allen, 3902 12th St., residential remodel, MidAmerican Basement System, $5,225.
Renaissance Gold LTD, 1629 2nd Ave., commercial remodel, $23,000.
Augustana College, 3500 5th Ave., institutional addition, KPH Construction Services, $153,960.
Augustana College, 3500 5th Ave., institutional addition, KPH Construction Services, $355,180.
Augustana College, 3500 5th Ave., institutional addition, KPH Construction Services, $309,760.
Augustana College, 3500 5th Ave., institutional addition, KPH Construction Services, $360,550.
Taylor Love, 1230 37th St., deck, $1,500.
Dillion Smith, 602 32nd St., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $21,000.
3-H Partnership LLC, 3727 Blackhawk Road, residential remodel, SG Builder Ltd., $20,000.
Dave Riese, 12 Blackhawk Hills, residential remodel, QC General, $7,900.
Tim Hillyer, 44 Blackhawk Hills Court, residential addition, Matt Beck, $1,500.
James Cirricione, 2427 29 ½ St., deck, Fues Family construction, $10,500.
Ahmed Ismail, 607 21st Ave., residential remodel, $3,400.
G and H Properties, 2738-2740 5th Ave., multi-family dwelling remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $153,000.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
AS Food and Gass Inc., 2365 Rockingham Road, issued in Oct.
Kaufman Appliance Services, 3113 Hickory Grove Rd., issued in Oct.
Yoshi Tronics QC, 320 W. Kimberly Road, issued in Oct.
Jesse’s Mart, 412 E. Locust St., issued in Oct.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
838 Boutique, 838 Middle Road, issued in Oct.
ELDRIDGE BUSINESS LICENSES
Hahn Family Chiropractic PC, 209 W. Franklin St., issued in Oct.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.