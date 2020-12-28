DAILY RECORD

 Skip to main content
Ky and Tang Lai, 1207 W. 63rd St., single-family dwelling, Thomas Const., $220,055.

Davis Leiner Gelatin Corp., 7001 Brady St., commercial addition, Russell Const., $191,000.

Norm and Diane Nicol, 4743 Kensington Ct., residential addition, $22,500.

Mike Huskey, 6426 Gabrielle Way, residential addition, $96,000.

Jose Chavez, 2112 W. 30th St., residential remodel, Gilkison Bldg. Service, $31,000.

Tim Berchtold, 2706 E. 28th Ct., residential remodel, Diamon Builders of Davenport, $2,500.

Shawn Larson, 2013 College Ave., residential addition, $42,000.

Mark Plumadore, 5328 Hillandale Rd., residential addition, D&K Products, $60,304.

Dolans’ 53rd Street LLC, 5405 Villa Dr., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $120,000.

Dolans’ 53rd Street LLC, 5419 Villa Dr., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $120,000.

Dolans’ 53rd Street LLC, 5423 Villa Dr., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $120,000.

Dolans’ 53rd Street LLC, 5407 Villa Dr., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $120,000.

Dolans’ 53rd Street LLC, 5425 Villa Dr., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $120,000.

Dolans’ 53rd Street LLC, 5415 Villa Dr., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $120,000.

Dolans’ 53rd Street LLC, 5411 Villa Dr., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $120,000.

Dolans’ 53rd Street LLC, 5413 Villa Dr., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $120,000.

Dolans’ 53rd Street LLC, 5417 Villa Dr., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $120,000.

Dolans’ 53rd Street LLC, 5403 Villa Dr., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $120,000.

Dolans’ 53rd Street LLC, 5421 Villa Dr., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $120,000.

Seutter Family Trust, 2107 Warren St., residential addition, D&K Products, $28,900.

Convenience Store Investments, 100 W. 65th St., commercial addition, Hussman Corp., $90,000.

First State Bank of Illinois, 3260 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $40,000.

Elvia Rivas, 1912 E. 11th St., residential remodel, $12,000.

Mary Allen, 2303 W. 3rd St., residential remodel, $26,000.

Dave and Melisa Swanson, 5625 W. 46th St., residential remodel, $7,500.

Northwest Bank & Trust Co., 100 E. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Truss Plus, $425,000.

Joe Ehrecke, 5930 W. Kimberly Rd., residential addition, $52,100.

Midland Scientific Properties LLC, 2805 Research Dr., commercial addition, Iowa Solar, $186,620.

Jane Schneider Trust, 2745 Wood Ln., residential addition, Friemel Const., $95,711.

Larry Venden, 1819 W. 51st St., residential addition, Iowa Solar, $23,597.

Jean Ady, 934 Belmont St., residential addition, Behncke Const., $4,000.

Clinton Calfee, 6205 Lillie Ave., residential remodel, $2,750.

+2
