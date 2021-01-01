 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAILY RECORD
topical

DAILY RECORD

{{featured_button_text}}

MOLINE

1530 5th Ave., commercial remodel, Daley’s Contractors, $80,000.

3930 44th Ave. Dr., commercial remodel, Powerhouse Retail Services, $13,850.

500 John Deere Rd., commercial remodel, Estes Construction, $96,888.

300 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, Hodge Const., $119,800.

4100 27th St., commercial remodel, $2,000.

3010 30th St., deck, Just Quality Carpentry, $4,990.

1206 48th St., residential addition, $1,150.

2755 14th Ave., residential remodel, $30,000.

1648 27th Ave, residential remodel, A. Fry Const., $53,000.

2042 13th St., residential remodel, Olde Town Roofing, $32,606.

1148 54th St., residential addition, $2,700.

5111 38th Ave., single-family dwelling, Woods Const. & Services, $454,000.

4460 16th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $9,558.

ROCK ISLAND

Taylor Love, 1500 29 ½ St., deck, Alpha Assets LLC, $3,000.

Charles Cooley, 3411 26th Ave., residential remodel, QC General, $29,500.

Jeremy Gray, 1227 36th Ave., residential addition, Cleary Building Corp., $98,627.

Nicholas Toal, 4103 7th Ave., residential addition, PR Masonry, $6,900.

Erma Davis, 1031 14th St., residential remodel, Swift & Swift, $3,000.

Robert Hall, 3200 35th St., residential addition, Windsoleil, $9,300.

Brad Wize, 9400 12th St. W., residential addition, $2,150.

SCOTT COUNTY

Hoker Trucking LLC, 30923 52nd Ave., commercial addition, W-3 Construction, $115,200.

John and Carrie Hindman, 10505 160th St., Davenport, single-family dwelling, Kerkhoff Homes, $280,036.

Dave and Ashlee Holst, 23180 260th Ave., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Knutsen Builder, $207,676.

Loren and Lisa Rathjen, 809 N. 5ht St., LeClaire, residential addition, $46,270.

Encore Homes, 706 Titus Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $14,625.

Sawmill Properties, 119 N. 6th St., LeClaire, residential remodel, Brian Martin Masonry, $4,800.

Mark Slifka, 358 Circle Drive, Riverdale, residential remodel, Brad Zust, $26,082.

J.D. Custom Designs, 14212 111th Ave., Davenport, deck, $3,840.

Rick and Dawn Pruter, 819 Canal Shore Drive SW, LeClaire, residential remodel, Ehrecke Construction, $9,360.

Weitz Industrial LLC, 17101 215th St., Davenport, commercial remodel, $47,601.

Tim Dolan Development, 25110 189th St., Bettendorf, residential addition, $80,080.

Travis and Samantha Vaske, 28721 140th Ave., Donahue, residential addition, Elk Creek Construction, $29,376.

SILVIS

Superior Services, 644 Crosstown Ave., deck, Lukowicz Little Explorers, $4,000.

Mike and Lori Tharp, 638 5th St., residential addition, $4,200.

Jewel-Osco, 1312 John Deere Expwy, sign, Doyle Signs, $2,000.

DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES

Spears Hilltop Resale, 1324 Harrison St., issued in Nov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
MARK-TO-MARKET: Fed gives latest insight on US economy
Business & Economy

MARK-TO-MARKET: Fed gives latest insight on US economy

  • Updated

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

Watch Now: Related Video

Most American’s Believe They Can Achieve Their New Year’s Resolutions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News