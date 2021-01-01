DAILY RECORD

MOLINE
1530 5th Ave., commercial remodel, Daley’s Contractors, $80,000.
3930 44th Ave. Dr., commercial remodel, Powerhouse Retail Services, $13,850.
500 John Deere Rd., commercial remodel, Estes Construction, $96,888.
300 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, Hodge Const., $119,800.
4100 27th St., commercial remodel, $2,000.
3010 30th St., deck, Just Quality Carpentry, $4,990.
1206 48th St., residential addition, $1,150.
2755 14th Ave., residential remodel, $30,000.
1648 27th Ave, residential remodel, A. Fry Const., $53,000.
2042 13th St., residential remodel, Olde Town Roofing, $32,606.
1148 54th St., residential addition, $2,700.
5111 38th Ave., single-family dwelling, Woods Const. & Services, $454,000.
4460 16th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $9,558.
ROCK ISLAND
Taylor Love, 1500 29 ½ St., deck, Alpha Assets LLC, $3,000.
Charles Cooley, 3411 26th Ave., residential remodel, QC General, $29,500.
Jeremy Gray, 1227 36th Ave., residential addition, Cleary Building Corp., $98,627.
Nicholas Toal, 4103 7th Ave., residential addition, PR Masonry, $6,900.
Erma Davis, 1031 14th St., residential remodel, Swift & Swift, $3,000.
Robert Hall, 3200 35th St., residential addition, Windsoleil, $9,300.
Brad Wize, 9400 12th St. W., residential addition, $2,150.
SCOTT COUNTY
Hoker Trucking LLC, 30923 52nd Ave., commercial addition, W-3 Construction, $115,200.
John and Carrie Hindman, 10505 160th St., Davenport, single-family dwelling, Kerkhoff Homes, $280,036.
Dave and Ashlee Holst, 23180 260th Ave., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Knutsen Builder, $207,676.
Loren and Lisa Rathjen, 809 N. 5ht St., LeClaire, residential addition, $46,270.
Encore Homes, 706 Titus Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $14,625.
Sawmill Properties, 119 N. 6th St., LeClaire, residential remodel, Brian Martin Masonry, $4,800.
Mark Slifka, 358 Circle Drive, Riverdale, residential remodel, Brad Zust, $26,082.
J.D. Custom Designs, 14212 111th Ave., Davenport, deck, $3,840.
Rick and Dawn Pruter, 819 Canal Shore Drive SW, LeClaire, residential remodel, Ehrecke Construction, $9,360.
Weitz Industrial LLC, 17101 215th St., Davenport, commercial remodel, $47,601.
Tim Dolan Development, 25110 189th St., Bettendorf, residential addition, $80,080.
Travis and Samantha Vaske, 28721 140th Ave., Donahue, residential addition, Elk Creek Construction, $29,376.
SILVIS
Superior Services, 644 Crosstown Ave., deck, Lukowicz Little Explorers, $4,000.
Mike and Lori Tharp, 638 5th St., residential addition, $4,200.
Jewel-Osco, 1312 John Deere Expwy, sign, Doyle Signs, $2,000.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
Spears Hilltop Resale, 1324 Harrison St., issued in Nov.