DAILY RECORD

ROCK ISLAND

Sisters of St. Benedict, 2200. 88th Ave. W., residential addition, Day and Night Solar, $883,529.

The Refuge-Penecostal Church, 4811 11th St., institutional addition, Bush Const., $1,475,075.

Carpathian Capital Fund, 931. 17th St., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $14,000.

Andy Kistner, 529 5 1/2 Ave., residential remodel, QC General, $9,000.

Charles and Judy Spaulding, 525. 21st Ave., residential remodel, Iossi Const., $7,061.

Jennifer Heimbeck, 3026 20th Ave., residential remodel, Iossi Const., $4,860.

Nicholas Jansen, 2611 15th Ave., residential remodel, Share Your Heart LLC, $30,000.

Juanita Garner-Wahe, 811 15th St., residential remodel, Vogue Marketing, $6,875.

QCO Properties, 2850 24th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $5,094.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

June Sutton, 23010 94th Ave. N., Port Byron, residential remodel, Petersen Plumbing & Heating, $6,500.

Pam Vipond, 2508 47th Ave., Rock Island, single-family dwelling, Gary Hodge, $449,000.

Justin Chisholm, 2524. 136th Ave. C, Milan, residential remodel, B & W Home Improvement, $12,000.

Samantha Nietzel, 31525 145th Ave., Illinois City, residential addition, Lincolns Trusted, $24,500.

SILVIS

Mark and Terri Clark, 906. 12th St., residential remodel, Durian Builders, $5,100.

BUSINESS LICENSES

Bettendorf — none issued in Feb.

Davenport — Midwest Grilling Supplies, 1010 E. Kimberly Road, issued in Feb.

Eldridge — none issued in Feb.

