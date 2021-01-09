DAILY RECORD

 Skip to main content
Permits

DAVENPORT

Silverthorne Development Co., 4052 E. 55th St., single-family dwelling, $112,000.

Silverthorne Development Co., 4054 E. 55th St., single-family dwelling, $112,000.

Silverthorne Development Co., 4058 E. 55th St., single-family dwelling, $112,000.

Silverthorne Development Co., 4062 E. 55th St., single-family dwelling, $112,000.

Silverthorne Development Co., 4056 E. 55th St., single-family dwelling, $112,000.

Silverthorne Development Co., 4050 E. 55th St., single-family dwelling, $112,000.

Silverthorne Development Co., 4086 E. 55th St., single-family dwelling, $112,000.

Silverthorne Development Co., 4070 E. 55th St., single-family dwelling, $112,000.

Silverthorne Development Co., 4066 E. 55th St., single-family dwelling, $112,000.

Silverthorne Development Co., 4080 E. 55th St., single-family dwelling, $112,000.

Silverthorne Development Co., 4088 E. 55th St., single-family dwelling, $112,000.

Silverthorne Development Co., 4068 E. 55th St., single-family dwelling, $112,000.

Silverthorne Development Co., 4084 E. 55th St., single-family dwelling, $112,000.

Silverthorne Development Co., 4064 E. 55th St., single-family dwelling, $112,000.

Silverthorne Development Co., 4082 E. 55th St., single-family dwelling, $112,000.

McCoy Homes, 4806 Willow Circle, single-family dwelling, $275,000.

McCoy Homes, 4930 Willow Circle, single-family dwelling, $255,000.

McCoy Homes, 4927 Willow Circle, single-family dwelling, $285,000.

Midwest Craft Distributors, 1018 E. 10th St., residential remodel, Craig Helber, $36,000.

Seth Weis, 6710 Silver Creek Dr., residential remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $16,000.

XL Development LLC, 2633 N. Zenith Ave., residential remodel, Shipley/Guizar Const., $5,000.

Ara LLC, 2601 Oak St., residential remodel, $27,600.

Rolling Frito-Lay Sales LC, 5120 Tremont Ave., new commercial, Brus Const., $143,100.

Dan Reed, 705 Fairmount St., deck, Reed Const., $12,000.

Fred Haussmann and Keely Raines, 924 W. 8th St., residential remodel, $2,600.

Tera Bowlby and Tom Stopoulous, 2928 E. 18th St., residential remodel, $12,800.

Ken Winfield, 1934 N. Division St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths LLC, $8,795.

Brian Zaehringer, 2853 Washington St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths LLC, $9,772.

Lakeside Plaza-GF LLC, 1575 W. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Friemel Const., $349,422.

GTA Schricker LLC, 401 W. 4th St., residential remodel, $50,000.

Kaizen Co. of America, 131 W. 2nd St., commercial remodel, Point Builders, $150,000.

Midwest Palms, 2331 W. 63rd St., commercial remodel, Trapkus Build, $8,800.

Hafner Properties LLC, 6040 Northwest Blvd., residential remodel, $45,000.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1231 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $193,600.

Toria Square, 2830 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $9,750.

City of Davenport, 226 W. 4th St., institutional remodel, WRS Const., $9,420.

Utica Crossing LLC, 4840 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $93,000.

Thompson Family Holdings LLC, 3694 W. 83rd St., commercial remodel, $21,600.

Joanne Hosch, 923 Arlington Ct., residential remodel, $8,500.

R K Land LLC, 1436 W. 15th St., residential addition, $20,000.

