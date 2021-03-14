DAILY RECORD

Permits
DAVENPORT
Devin and JChemela Jackson, residential remodel, $20,500.
Veronica Johnson, 1127 N. Linwood Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $6,450.
The 180 Zone Inc., 1302 W. 7th St., residential remodel, $40,000.
Appomattox Apts. LLC, 6071 Appomattox Rd., residential remodel, $3,000.
Greg Hoy, 3526 Ridge Court, residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $10,000.
C&L Plaza LLC, 3812 N. Birchwood Ave., residential remodel, Hong Le Const., $13,500.
C&L Plaza LLC, 3812 N. Birchwood Ave., residential remodel, Hong Le Const., $20,000.
Attisso Koffi Dofji, 1715 Adams St., residential remodel, $1,557.
Agbofin Kokou Ahlonko, 1651 W. 17th St., residential remodel, $1,750.
Randolph Lopez, 627 Farnam, residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $9,132.
Doug Thompson, 1339 W. 48th St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $18,923.
Kelsey Coil, 1720 W. 68th St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $13,000.
Cori Durch, 5628 Appomattox Rd., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $3,500.
EAST MOLINE
Standard Prop. Co., 545 Ave. of the Cities, residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $17,985.
Kennedy Sq. Properties, 107 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodels, Oakwood Contractors, $145,000.
Ann Williams, 4113 6th Ave., Werner Restoration Services, $50,000.
Eulogia Enriquez, 4000 Archer Dr., multi-dwellings remodel, Rigid Edge Exterior, $439,105.
Julia Howard, 1506. 6th Ave., residential remodel, Rainbow International, $74,000.
SDR Properties, 1900 Av. of the Cities, Acme Sign Co., sign, $2,500.
Brian Reynold, 1407. 19th St., residential remodel, $3,000.
Javier Acosta, 957 37th Ave., residential addition, Power Home Solar, $34,500.
ELDRIDGE
Melissa Landers, 1722 S. 11th Ave., residential remodel, $29,007.