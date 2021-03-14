 Skip to main content
DAILY RECORD
DAILY RECORD

Permits

DAVENPORT

Devin and JChemela Jackson, residential remodel, $20,500.

Veronica Johnson, 1127 N. Linwood Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $6,450.

The 180 Zone Inc., 1302 W. 7th St., residential remodel, $40,000.

Appomattox Apts. LLC, 6071 Appomattox Rd., residential remodel, $3,000.

Greg Hoy, 3526 Ridge Court, residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $10,000.

C&L Plaza LLC, 3812 N. Birchwood Ave., residential remodel, Hong Le Const., $13,500.

C&L Plaza LLC, 3812 N. Birchwood Ave., residential remodel, Hong Le Const., $20,000.

Attisso Koffi Dofji, 1715 Adams St., residential remodel, $1,557.

Agbofin Kokou Ahlonko, 1651 W. 17th St., residential remodel, $1,750.

Randolph Lopez, 627 Farnam, residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $9,132.

Doug Thompson, 1339 W. 48th St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $18,923.

Kelsey Coil, 1720 W. 68th St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $13,000.

Cori Durch, 5628 Appomattox Rd., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $3,500.

EAST MOLINE

Standard Prop. Co., 545 Ave. of the Cities, residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $17,985.

Kennedy Sq. Properties, 107 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodels, Oakwood Contractors, $145,000.

Ann Williams, 4113 6th Ave., Werner Restoration Services, $50,000.

Eulogia Enriquez, 4000 Archer Dr., multi-dwellings remodel, Rigid Edge Exterior, $439,105.

Julia Howard, 1506. 6th Ave., residential remodel, Rainbow International, $74,000.

SDR Properties, 1900 Av. of the Cities, Acme Sign Co., sign, $2,500.

Brian Reynold, 1407. 19th St., residential remodel, $3,000.

Javier Acosta, 957 37th Ave., residential addition, Power Home Solar, $34,500.

ELDRIDGE

Melissa Landers, 1722 S. 11th Ave., residential remodel, $29,007.

