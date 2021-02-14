DAILY RECORD

Permits
BETTENDORF
Precious Paws Veterinary Hospital, 1004 State St., issued in Jan.
Drip QC, 3545 Middle Rd., Suite 313, issued in Jan.
Nerdspeak Brewery, 7563 State St., issued in Jan.
DAVENPORT
Jennifer Smith, 2610 Scott St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $5,848.
Shanna Bernauer, 1423 Mississippi Ave., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $220,435.95.
C&L Plaza LLC, 3712 N. Birchwood Ave., single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $230,000.
C&L Plaza LLC, 2740 W. 38th Place, single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $232,000.
C&L Plaza LLC, 3812 N. Birchwood Ave., single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $272,000.
Genesis Health System, 1510 E. Rusholme St., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $50,359.
City of Davenport, 120 E. 46th St., institutional remodel, Precision Builders, $292,224.
Dan Montegna, 5002 N. Pine St., commercial addition, Century Electric, $15,000.
Luis Salazar, 813 E. 15th St., residential remodel, $5,000.
Rolling Frito-Lay Sales LC, 5120 Tremont Ave., commercial addition, Brus Const., $2,381.273.
IOKIM LLC, 3567 Kimberly Downs Rd., commercial remodel, DOC3 LLC, $110,889.
Carleton Life Support Systems, 2734 Hickory Grove Rd., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $229,656.
Jack Gfesser, 2206 LeClaire St., residential remodel, Red Box Design, $13,500.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1440 Oled Brandy Lane, single-family dwelling, $211,600.
Francis Ritter, 2205 W. 53rd St., residential addition, $70,000.
Premier Commercial Condominium LLC, 3694 W. 83rd St., commercial remodel, $16,000.
Martin Longenecker, 4913 Torrey Pines Court, residential remodel, Krogman Const., $29,000.
42 Second St. Holdings LLC, 1656 W. 42nd St., multi-family remodel, $57,600.
42 Second St. Holdings LLC, 1666 W. 42nd St., multi-family remodel, $57,600.
Genesis Health System, 2035 Bridge Ave., commercial remodel, Treiber Const., $721,757.
Silverthorne Homes, 4720 W. 12th St., single-family dwelling, $209,000.
Trust Family, 4907 Turnberry Court, residential remodel, Kerkhoff Homes, $127,500.
Ryan Kopf, 2945 Brady St., residential addition, Iowa Solar, $6,000.
Ralph and Linda Dressler, 2420 Arlington Ave., residential remodel, $30,000.
Kyle Hans, 3420 Eastern Ave., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $30,000.
Martha Gutierrez, 6223 N. Howell St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $10,274.
Towne & Country Manor Development Corp., 6449 Fairhaven Rd., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $189,900.
Urban Rehab LLC, 410 S. Dittmer St., residential remodel, $28,000.