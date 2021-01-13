DAILY RECORD

 Skip to main content
Permits

SILVIS

Watchtower Liquors/Pauper’s Den, 1600 Crosstown Ave., commercial addition, Ryan Beeman Construction, $100,000.

Crosstown Baptist Church, 801 3rd St., institutional remodel, $1,500.

Twin Oaks Silvis LLC, 2001 5th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $7,756.

MOLINE

1106 4th Ave., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $402,694.

1311 39th St., deck, $2,000.

7114 36th Ave., Ct., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $16,445.

3912 16th Ave., residential remodel, Christenson Carpentry, $68,911.

4115 29th Ave. Dr., residential addition, Trapkus Build, $107,000.

4113 29th Ave. Dr., residential addition, Trapkus Build, $101,000.

4107 29th Ave. Dr., residential addition, Trapkus Build, $107,000.

4111 29th Ave. Dr., residential addition, Trapkus Build, $101,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Nicholas Hemm, 27629 80th Ave. N., Hillsdale, residential addition, $17,433.

Tyson Foods, 28424 38th Ave., N., Hillsdale, commercial addition, Savoye, $4,281,309.

Addison Ryckeghem, 4916 116th Ave., Milan, residential remodel, $14,500.

Glenn Rohm, 11227 108th St., Taylor Ridge, single-family dwelling, $82,350.

Leonard Holmgren, 16812 78th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, $2,600.

DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES

The Bomb.Com, 1203 Jersey Ridge Rd., issued in Dec.

Luminous Smiles By Lucy, 1316 N. Harrison, issued in Dec.

Roger and Kelly Drapeaux Jr., 3632 Orchard Ave., residential remodel, Quality Control Restoration, $88,500.

Wehr Management LLC, 2326 Farnam St., deck, $1,500.

Dekhead Properties LLC, 1216 E. 37th St., commercial remodel, $12,200.

Bradly Matthews, 1127 Jersey Ridge Rd., residential addition, R3 Const. Co., $4,200.

Kerr Enterprises LLC, 619 Iowa St., residential remodel, Alliance Contracting, $40,000.

Jorge Heredian, 4459 Spring St., residential remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $21,000.

Ray Davis, 1634 W. 2nd St., deck, Midwest Complete Const., $13,175.

Toria Square, 2828 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Precision Builders, $14,000.

O’Bros LLC, 2214 Parkview Ln., single-family dwelling, Vintage Homes, $440,100.

