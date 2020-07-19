DAILY RECORD

Permits
ELDRIDGE
Jeff McCabe, 811 E. LeClaire Road, deck, $2,500.
Jeremy Smith, 1031 W. Pinehurst, residential remodel, $27,442.80.
Encore Homes, 385 W. Torrey Pines Drive, single-family dwelling, $155,892.
Ward Jones, 717 S. 8th St., deck, Sampson Fence, $6,336.
Brett Esbaum, 605 S. 7th St., deck, $6,177.60.
April Rus, 1208 W. Scott Court, pool, QCA Pools, $6,151.20.
Gerald Schwein, 1003 W. Spring St., deck, Kuesel Construction, $3,326.40.
Shane and Carrie Kakac, 1111 W. Scott Court, residential addition, $2,059.20.
Steve and Marcia Larssen, 716 S. 7th St., residential addition, $2,000.
Eric and Angela Koberg, 860 Stonebridge Circle, pool, $5,940.
Dennis Adams, 517 W. LeClaire Road, residential addition, $2,112.
SCOTT COUNTY
Judith Stoltenberg and Matt Fleming, 28415 115th Ave., Donahue, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $11,240.
VESR Investments LLC, 14212 111th Ave., Davenport, single-family dwelling, JD’s Custom Designs, $121,425.
Starmark Custom Homes, 346 Hillside Drive, Eldridge, residential remodel, $17,250.
Rachel and David Allbee, 106 S. Parkview Drive, Eldridge, pool, Pleasure Pools and Spas, $5,882.
Tom Costello, 18124 271st St., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, $198,340.
Sara and Steve Holst, 107 Blackhawk Drive, Eldridge, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $10,815.
Elliott and Emily Farro, 30376 210th Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, Bluff Country Construction, $74,775.
Carl Johnson, 5 Hillcrest Court, Eldridge, deck, Avilas Home Improvement, $8,640.
Steve Keller, 126 Hillside Drive, Eldridge, residential addition, Hammertime Improvement, $3,400.
Scott County Park, 18850 270th St., Eldridge, institutional remodel, Precision Air, $18,316.
Beau and Lindsay Hines, 112 Prairie Hill Road, Blue Grass, pool, $10,280.
Woody Witherow, 13260 64th Ave., Blue Grass, deck, $5,670.
Keith and Caitlyn Morrison, 6415 135th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, Superior Sheds, $4,320.
Charlie and Anne Hamma, 758 220th St., Durant, single-family dwelling, Dave River Construction, $172,320.
Dale Schlapkohl, 24265 10th Ave., Stockton, pool, QCA Pools & Spas, $52,000.
Doug Troendle, 905 Bluff Lane, LeClaire, pool, QC Lawn and Landscape, $35,847.
Jason McManus, 36 Country Club Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $167,660.
Loras and Michelle Burkle, 624 S. Cody Road, LeClaire, decks, Mark C. Wood Builder, $7,110.
Travis Bulman, 1039 Bluff Lane, LeClaire, residential remodel, Steven D. Miller, $32,250.
Travis Mausser, 601 N. 5th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Costello Construction, $6,528.
Brad West, 914 Wisconsin St., LeClaire, deck, Lou Reed, $3,600.
Encore Homes, 704 Titus Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $126,696.
Encore Homes, 706 Titus Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $126,696.
Jay Olson, 18958 Great River Road, LeClaire, deck, Blaze Restoration, $6,500.
JB Vineyards LLC, 23456 Great River Road, LeClaire, new commercial, Precision Builders, $335,000.
Bob and Joan Brandon, 309 S. 1st St., Long Grove, deck, $3,360.
Troy Murphy, 614 W. Main St., Long Grove, deck, Corson Construction, $6,300.
Bob and Sue Jennings, 106 W. 1st St., McCausland, residential addition, Rabe Hardware, $30,500.
Scott Williams, 19282 252nd Ave., Bettendorf, deck, Pfitz’s Fence and Deck, $5,820.
Dean Halsey, 146 S. Kensington St., Riverdale, residential addition, Travis Corson, $17,136.
Ingleby Construction, 301 Madison Drive, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $231,802.
Shari and Rick Eller, 14595 290th St., Donahue, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $30,962.
Loraine Young, 2925 150th Ave., Long Grove, pole building, Jimmy Calloway, $18,360.
Bryan and Abby Arensdorff, 17078 294th St., Long Grove, residential addition, $30,200.
Scott and Laura Wiley, 26916 240th Ave., Princeton, single-family dwelling, Top Notch Builders, $79,680.
Tim and Kathy Whitty, 27121 155th Ave. Court, Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Sampson Builders, $236,901.
Rachel Thennes, 33 Cobblestone Lane, LeClaire, residential addition, $6,277.
Ryan Claeys, 211 Ferry St., LeClaire, deck, Randy Dedecker, $3,876.
Tom and Xenya Mucha, 21739 280th Ave., LeClaire, residential addition, Job Construction, $50,000.
Jasen Kitzman, 28031 230th St., LeClaire, pool, Pleasure Pools & Spas, $3,500.
Albert Anderson III, 104 Hughes St., McCausland, residential addition, $10,200.
SILVIS
Bonita and Kyle Goebel, 822 8th Ave., pool, $4,226.
Rachell Breitenbach, 1404 15th St., deck, $3,000.
Abbey Nimrick, 1530 5th Ave., deck, $1,000.
Jermaine Turner, 1914 12th St., pool, Pleasure Pools and Spas, $4,000.
Dale Houedakor, 1808 7th Ave., residential addition, Power Home Solar, $43,809.60.
Al and Rita Boardman, 1026 31st Ave., deck, S & S Improvement, $8,000.
Matt and Amanda Shepard, 621 14th St., pool, Pleasure Pools and Spas, $5,000.
Crosstown Baptist Church, 801 14th St., institutional remodel, $14,100.
Kyle and Kayla Demarlie, 528 14th St., residential addition, $5,000.
Gerson Garcia, 1600 2nd Ave., residential addition, $5,000.
Sue Peeters, 615 3rd Ave., residential addition, $6,600.
Robert and Vicky Buller, 1020 16th St. Court, residential remodel, Rivo, $2,000.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
Mueller Furniture, 1029 W. 35th St., issued in June.
Performance Tech Auto Care, 223 Myrtle St., issued in June.
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 4401 Elmore Ave., issued in June.
Headlinez, 601 S. Concord St., issued in June.
Ma Beaute Boutique, 3548 Brady St., issued in June.
Mike’s Repair, 3111 Hickory Grove Road, issued in June.
Abernathy’s LLC, 432 W. 3rd St. West, issued in June.
ROCK ISLAND
Angela Brewer, 804 9th Ave., deck, $1,500.
Wendy and Sam Davis, 1335 44th St., deck, $1,000.
Shirley Cook, 8400 10th St. W., deck, MI Construction, $7,000.
Modern Woodmen of America, 2015 2nd Ave., commercial addition, Russell Construction, $67,850.
Cathy Boyd, 605 10th St., residential addition, Terrell Construction, $29,500.
Ray Walker, 557 20th Ave., deck, $1,250.
Tim Dezeeuw, 8527 35th St. W., pole bldg., $20,056.
Mariana Gamez, 1311 44th Ave., residential addition, $28,500.
David Nino, 624 18th St., residential remodels, $17,000.
Jose Gomez, 1630 14th St., residential remodel, Master Design Landscape, $6,001.
Mylonyo Cunningham, 1111 7th Ave., residential remodel, $3,306.
FlagStick Holdings, 709 23rd Ave., residential remodel, Decked Out, $6,000.
R.I. Hilltop Tavern, 1228 30th St., commercial addition, Tim Kavanaugh, $4,750.
Anthony Lewis, 1600 9th St., residential remodel, Bill’s Home Improvement, $2,200.
Jack Mizlo, 1549 25th St., residential remodel, $3,000.
Kristi Smaha, 3907-09 7th Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $40,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Anna Evans, 616 221 St. N., Port Byron, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $325,000.
James and Wanda Kerner, 24207 71st Ave. N., Port Byron, residential addition, $20,160.
Mike Walkowicz, 8225 217th St. N., Port Byron, pole building, Cleary Building Corp., $28,525.
Mike Wiklund, 8701 301st St. N., Hillsdale, single-family dwelling, $341,112.
Aaron and Ariel Rohr, 304 Warren A, Hillsdale, pool, $4,530.
Adrienne Dalenberg, 11815 Rt. 84 N., Port Byron, residential remodel and addition, $68,160.
Peace Lutheran Church, 20828 Frieden, Port Byron, institutional addition, $21,600.
James Cartwright, 3703 Hazelcrest, East Moline, pool, Sentry Pool & Chemical, $5,893.
Kevin and Trina Vroman, 21629 60th Ave., Port Byron, pole building, Decked Out, $46,500.
Fred Bawden, 18926 Hubbar, East Moline, residential addition, $6,940.
Tammy Gutting, 3930 15th St., Moline, residential addition, $1,500.
Andy Bealer, 12200 Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, single-family dwelling, $304,376.75.
T. Frazelle Eston, 11509 Ridgewood, Milan, pool, $3,850.
Mark and Mary Slusser, 3021 117th Ave. W., Milan, pool, $7,060.
Chris Murley, 3305 112th Ave., Milan, residential addition, $39,200.
Steve Faith, 10710 120th Ave., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, $5,100.
Ben and Kristin Keller, 17625 140th St., Reynolds, deck, $17,500.
Ruth Rennison, 321 8th Ave. E., Andalusia, pole building, $23,704.
Sarah Zero, 9326 141st St., Taylor Ridge, pole building, $30,000.
Jacob and Maggi Peiper, 10300 78th Ave., Andalusia, single-family dwelling, Bagby Construction, $292,000.
Roger Koopman, 900 1st St. W., Andalusia, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $13,5000.
Lauren Hoffeditz, 9429 108th St., Taylor Ridge, residential remodel, Feldco Factory Direct, $2,335.
Jack and Susan Guthrie, 207 3rd Ave., E., Andalusia, deck, Luebbe Construction, $10,000.
Charlene Crosby, 8115 149th St., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $23,000.
William Morgan, 13901 224th St. W., Illinois City, residential addition, Landmark Irrigation, $30,000.
Frank and Mary Fuhr, 8228 154th St. W., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, Century Electric Service, $23,000.
Andre and Chelsea Pate, 23425 123rd Ave, Illinois City, pool, $1,778.
Samantha Nietzel, 31525 145th Ave., Illinois City, pole building, $29,001.
