DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT

Leveraged Holdings, 5266 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, $150,000.

Bag of Holding Co. LLC, 1312 Pershing, residential addition, Iowa Solar, $7,000.

Bag of Holding Co. LLC, 1316 Pershing, residential addition, Iowa Solar, $9,000.

Mosaic Investments, 5430 Sheridan St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $89,070.

Julian Vandevelde, 2610 Jersey Ridge Rd., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $3,757.

Carleton Life Support Systems, commercial remodel, Russell Const., 2734 Hickory Grove Rd., $250,005.

Sharon Brock, 1915 W. 15th St., residential remodel, First Financial Group, $3,000.

James Fredrick III, 822 E. 32nd St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $12,871.

Allison Sanyi, 5958 Crow Valley Park Dr., residential remodel, Shipley/Guizar Const., $20,000.

Collins Holdings LLC, 7217 Northwest Blvd., commercial remodel, $9,750.

DRT Properties LLC, 1037 E. Locust, residential remodel, $7,500.

Caprealty 14-Village LLC, 902 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $47,000.

First National Bank of Davenport, 1618 Main St., commercial remodel, $47,000.

Frank Streit, 3805 N. Linwood Ave., pool, $4,699.

Jason Spect, 1637 W 38th St., residential remodel, $7,500.

McCoy Homes, 4811 Willow Circle, single-family dwelling, $250,000.

McCoy Homes, 4930 Willow Circle, residential remodel, $15,000.

Robert Bytnar, 4839 W. Locust St., residential remodel, $4,000.

John and Teresa Wessling, 1328 W. Central Park Ave., residential remodel, $11,000.

McCoy Homes, 6155 Duggleby Ave., single-family dwelling, $450,000.

Consolidated Investors LLC, 3120 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Midwest Facilities and Construction, $105,000.

River Music Experience, 129 Main St., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $48,975.

Charlene Cooper, 1311 W. 341st St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $9,485.

Dan Soto, 5344 Hillandale Rd., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $9,413.

Keegan Horack, 1703 Nicole Court, residential remodel, $13,150.

Shannon Leveridge, 2959 Davenport Ave., residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $11,525.

Shari Bribriesco, 1603 Mississippi Ave., residential remodel, Terrell Const., $13,500.

Boyler Properties LLC, 2230 E. 11th St., commercial remodel, $111,887.

Alfredo Garcia, 727 W. 4th St., commercial remodel, $2,000.

