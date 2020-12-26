DAILY RECORD

 Skip to main content
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Minnesota Mining, 22614 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, commercial addition, Russell Const., $430,244.

Minnesota Mining, 22614 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, commercial addition, Russell Const., $487,000.

Mike Howard, 25701 54th Ave. N., Hillsdale, pole bldg.., $33,000.

Rock Island Co. Trust., 1810 27th Ave., East Moline, residential remodel, Advanced Mechanical, $4,900.

Randy Ledezma, 4025 Friendship Farm Rd., single-family dwelling, $301,105.

Kurt Liedtke, 1129 172nd St., East Moline, pole bldg., $23,625.

Dean Mathias, 745 Hillcrest, Milan, residential addition, $10,000.

Kevin Camfield, 9705 Rt. 150, Coal Valley, pole bldg., Cleary Building Corp., $24,000.

Darci Redman, 15700 29th St., Milan, pole bldg., $61,500.

Denise and Peter Church, 11441 31st St. Dr., Milan, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $372,500.

Matt Tarnow, 2410 176th Ave. W., Milan, pole bldg., $47,000.

Wayne Erickson, 9301 162nd Ave., Taylor Ridge, residential remodel, $53,300.

Evelyn and Gary Kistler, 1005 15th St., Andalusia, residential addition, Hazelwood Homes, $34,500.

Sal Victor, 930 13th St. E., Andalusia, single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $288,500.

Brandon Larson, 13706 311th St., Illinois City, residential addition, Century Electric, $18,500.

Frank and Mary Fuhr, 13400 255th St., Illinois City, residential addition, Century Electric, $13,500.

EAST MOLINE

McKay Fam Tr/VanTieghem, 841 Ave. of the Cities, commercial addition, Christopher Construction, $18,900.

Palace Tavern, 701-703 15th Ave., commercial remodel, East Moline Glass, $135,000.

Marc Ramirez, 705 Oaklawn Ave., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $23,200.

Julie Medina, 245 16th Ave., deck, $1,301.

Judith Stockton, 336 33rd Ave., deck, Summy Contracting, $3,500.

Larry Dobereiner, 957 38th Ave., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $11,500.

Art Munos, 1679 33rd Ave. Court, residential addition, Remodeling Innovations, $13,900.

BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES

Mattress by Appointment, 2371 Cumberland Sq. Dr., issued in Nov.

LeafFilter North of Iowa LLC, 8666 40th Ave., issued in Nov.

Bling Bling Sisters & Celebrate, 3203 Devils Glen Rd., issued in Nov.

Adventurous Brewing, 1040 State St., issued in Nov.

HotWorx, 3541 Middle Rd., issued in Nov.

MARK-TO-MARKET: COVID-19 surge hits retail industry
Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

Silvis mayor: Some city tax incentives are too 'sweet'
An amendment to a development agreement, approval of another one and approval of a tax levy all passed unanimously at Tuesday’s Silvis City Council.

The Tax Levy Ordinance for Fiscal Year ending April 30, 2021 calls for the same rate that Silvis has had for the past 25 years, city administrator, Jim Grafton said. “The advantage we have is that the value of our city has increased over 300%, so we are collecting the same percentage but we just have more taxpayers.”

A fourth amendment to the development agreement with the Weber Auto Group was also approved.Weber has built a huge service area that greets motorists as they enter Silvis from the west from East Moline.

