DAILY RECORD

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Minnesota Mining, 22614 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, commercial addition, Russell Const., $430,244.
Minnesota Mining, 22614 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, commercial addition, Russell Const., $487,000.
Mike Howard, 25701 54th Ave. N., Hillsdale, pole bldg.., $33,000.
Rock Island Co. Trust., 1810 27th Ave., East Moline, residential remodel, Advanced Mechanical, $4,900.
Randy Ledezma, 4025 Friendship Farm Rd., single-family dwelling, $301,105.
Kurt Liedtke, 1129 172nd St., East Moline, pole bldg., $23,625.
Dean Mathias, 745 Hillcrest, Milan, residential addition, $10,000.
Kevin Camfield, 9705 Rt. 150, Coal Valley, pole bldg., Cleary Building Corp., $24,000.
Darci Redman, 15700 29th St., Milan, pole bldg., $61,500.
Denise and Peter Church, 11441 31st St. Dr., Milan, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $372,500.
Matt Tarnow, 2410 176th Ave. W., Milan, pole bldg., $47,000.
Wayne Erickson, 9301 162nd Ave., Taylor Ridge, residential remodel, $53,300.
Evelyn and Gary Kistler, 1005 15th St., Andalusia, residential addition, Hazelwood Homes, $34,500.
Sal Victor, 930 13th St. E., Andalusia, single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $288,500.
Brandon Larson, 13706 311th St., Illinois City, residential addition, Century Electric, $18,500.
Frank and Mary Fuhr, 13400 255th St., Illinois City, residential addition, Century Electric, $13,500.
EAST MOLINE
McKay Fam Tr/VanTieghem, 841 Ave. of the Cities, commercial addition, Christopher Construction, $18,900.
Palace Tavern, 701-703 15th Ave., commercial remodel, East Moline Glass, $135,000.
Marc Ramirez, 705 Oaklawn Ave., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $23,200.
Julie Medina, 245 16th Ave., deck, $1,301.
Judith Stockton, 336 33rd Ave., deck, Summy Contracting, $3,500.
Larry Dobereiner, 957 38th Ave., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $11,500.
Art Munos, 1679 33rd Ave. Court, residential addition, Remodeling Innovations, $13,900.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
Mattress by Appointment, 2371 Cumberland Sq. Dr., issued in Nov.
LeafFilter North of Iowa LLC, 8666 40th Ave., issued in Nov.
Bling Bling Sisters & Celebrate, 3203 Devils Glen Rd., issued in Nov.
Adventurous Brewing, 1040 State St., issued in Nov.
HotWorx, 3541 Middle Rd., issued in Nov.