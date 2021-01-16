DAILY RECORD

Permits
ROCK ISLAND
Robert Votroubek, 1424 31st St., single-family dwelling, Schieler & Rassi Quality Builders, $299,324.
Alex North, 3510 15th St., residential addition, $26,100.
American Reservation Builders LLC, 9500 14 St. W., residential remodel, $36,356.
LRC HV LLC, 320 44th St., commercial addition, $12,000.
Rosalie Broendel & Scott Schoonmaker, 2712 38th St., residential remodel, $11,800.
Mark Poulos, 1414 35th St., residential remodel, $2,450.
Jason Hutchison, 1302 34th St., residential remodel, ACE Renovations QC LLC, $7,500.
Eric Davis, 41 Hawthorne Rd., residential remodel, Zelnio Const., $17,000.
Cindy Clark, 517 13th Ave., residential remodel, Reed Const., $20,100.
PFG Thoms Proester Co., 8001 51 St. W., commercial remodel, MI Const., $60,000.
The Arc of the Quad Cities Area, 2400 Brittany Ln., institutional remodel, Iossi Const., $19,407.
Christian Family Care Center, 2009 3rd Ave., institutional remodel, Ryan & Associates, $27,000.
Trinity Medical Center, 2122 25th Ave., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $292,396.
J & S Real Estate Holdings LLC, 1810 3rd Ave., commercial remodel, Bi-State Masonry, $21,431.
Sharpri Davis, 1928 8th Ave., residential remodel, $12,700.
Julio Barrea-Lopez, 2506 5 ½ Ave., residential remodel, $2,500.
Amber Spurgetis, 933 17th St., residential remodel, Storm Recovery Roofing & Siding, $25,094.30.
Checkers, 2933 18th Ave., commercial remodel, Brus Const. $42,935.
Premier Rentals LLC, 712 46th St., residential remodel, $18,200.
Olivet Baptist Church, 1115 21st Ave., sign, Doyles Signs, $23,000.
SCOTT COUNTY
Richard Schaeffer, 10880 159th St., Davenport, residential addition, $40,800.
Jahmy and Carrie Hindman, 10505 169th St., Davenport, residential addition, $89,200.
Derek Watts, 312 S. Parkview Dr., Eldridge, residential remodel, Element Plumbing, $5,000.
Jon Cole, 513 Park View Dr., Eldridge, residential remodel, $20,280.
Mike and Julia Jones, 8020 New Liberty Rd., Walcott, residential addition, Diamond Builders, $12,960.
Encore Homes, 603 Titus Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $14,635.
Giles Verheecke, 875 Canal Shore Dr., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Windmiller Design, $222,680.
Brian and Lisa Lewis, 1225 Dodge St., LeClaire, residential addition, $1,000.
Courtney and Mike Kautz, 28022 231st St. Ct., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Const., $206,440.
Jason and Brittany Daly, 19262 252nd Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, Kinzenbaw Cons., $32,088.
Nick Kinzenbaw, 19155 247th Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, $18,480.
Edgebrooke Homes, 19474 259th Ave., Bettendorf, single-family dwelling, $378,211.
Chris Dorang, 19036 251 St. Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, R&B Remodeling, $23,840.
Ingleby Const., 216 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $200,718.
Woods Const. & Devel., 362 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $213,193.
Woods Const. & Devel., 370 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $214,527
Woods Const. & Devel., 378 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $211,828.
Peter Gierke, 4602 State St., Riverdale, residential remodel, $45,000.
Seth Wood, 338 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $203,329.
Joey Licht, 14760 255th St., Long Grove, residential addition, Hershberger Const., $43,520.
Eric Kline, 29176 162nd Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, $20,400.