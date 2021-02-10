DAILY RECORD

Permits
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Nathan Hinman, 128 Butzer, Hillsdale, residential remodel, $38,650.
Dan Moore, 3104 Archer Dr., E. Moline, pole bldg., Morton Bldgs., $24,254.
Metro Air Authority, 2200-2430 69th St., Moline, $2,992,713.
Dave Schomberg, 2412 Coyne Center, Milan, residential remodel, Werner Restoration, $244,000.
RI Development, 3212 115th Ave, Milan, single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build, $329,000.
Dave and Lisa Short, 11330 31 St. Dr., Milan, residential remodel, Pillar Const., $37,000.
Bob Horton, 732 Bambi Court, Andalusia, residential remodel, Feldco Factory Direct, $6,928.
Brian Steiner, 7106 101 Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, pole bldg., Cleary Bldg. Corp., $16,800.
SILVIS
Jeff and Shelly Murphy, 1114 28th Ave., residential remodel, Timber Stone, $15,000.
Jerry and Jeanne Walker, 629 16th St., residential addition, Wilson Residential Const., $40,706.
Silverthorne Homes, 602 17th Ave., single-family dwelling, $300,000.
Silvis Mart, 426. 1st Ave., sign, River City Sign, $8,000.
RIA Credit Union, 2001 5th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $2,992.
Godfather’s Pizza, 1211 Ave. of the Cities, sign, River City Sign, $9,000.
Business Licenses
DAVENPORT
The Attic, 3815 Brady, issued in January.
NIYO Beauty Supply and Hair, 114 Myrtle St., issued in January.
Dev’s Glam Shop, 1352 W. 3rd St., issued in January.