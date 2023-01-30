Dam Tacos soon to open in downtown Davenport

The hunt for Dam Tacos is nearly over. It's coming to Downtown Davenport this March.

Co-owner Bill Sheeder said he purchased the building at 418 E. 2nd Street in 2020 with the goal of opening a restaurant. Marc Van Severen owns the bar next door, Dam View, and is joining Sheeder in the venture.

Dam Tacos previously was the home to Ragged Records and Trash Can Annie's. Those two stores relocated after the flood of 2019. Sheeder said the building was destroyed by the flood and crews spent the majority of 2022 on construction work.

Fixing the building is a massive undertaking, but a new restaurant is just what that corner of downtown needs, he said.

"There's just a need for some cool, fun, grab-and-go places," he said. "I thought that would be something that would really, really sell."

Sheeder is remaining tight-lipped for now about the decor, menu and details but the goal is to open in March.