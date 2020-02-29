Data shows extent of tough 2019 on Quad-City area farmers

Production for Quad-City farmers decreased in 2019, an anecdote that became fact recently by the annual yearly data release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop production report included estimates of the production across the country, which can be broken down on a county level in each state.
The number of acres planted, and therefore the number of bushels produced, fell from 2018 production numbers in Mercer and Henry counties in Illinois. While some parts of Iowa had a stronger corn year, others, such as Scott and Muscatine counties, didn’t have as prosperous of a 2019 as 2018.
Data on Rock Island County’s production in 2019 was not included in the USDA release.
Planting was delayed by a wet spring, and rain circled back to complicate harvest season with precipitation falling in September, extending the harvest season and necessitating farmers to seek ways to dry out water-logged crop. Much of the local harvesting happened between two snowstorms in a 10-day window last fall.
For Illinois, the amount of planted corn acres was down 5% while the number of acres harvested was down 6% in 2019, compared with 2018. Bushels per acre were down by 29, and production fell 19%, compared with 2018.
For soybeans in the Land of Lincoln, the planted area was down 8% and harvested area was down 6%, which ultimately resulted in a reduction of about 9.5 bushels per acre as well as a 20% reduction in production.
In Iowa, produced soybean bushels fell 9% in 2019, and the harvested area was down 710,000 acres. Corn in the Hawkeye State actually had a better 2019 than 2018, as 300,000 more acres were planted of the commodity, 300,000 more acres were ultimately harvested than a year ago and, ultimately, 84,900,000 more bushels of corn were produced.
Last week’s numbers are the first county-level glimpse into the plight of Illinois’ top two crops after statewide production totals released in January showed a 20% drop in soybean production and an 18% drop in corn.
Illinois last year saw its wettest January through June on record. Corn and soybeans are usually planted in the late spring, especially May. Unfortunately for farmers, the state’s wettest May on record forced many to wait until June and even July to put seeds in the ground.
Optimism about what 2020 could bring farmers began in recent weeks as U.S. officials signed off on the new North America trade agreement, or USMCA, while a phase one trade deal was signed with China, a significant customer of American farm goods.
Some of the optimism surrounding the U.S.-China phase one deal has been tampered down by China having to delay starting to purchase some $40 billion in American commodities, including corn and soybeans. That delay is attributable to the COVID-19 outbreak, the name given to the strain of coronavirus that has affected citizens in at least 40 countries, including the U.S.
Rich Gubert, a farmer in Ellis Grove and president of the Illinois Farm Bureau, testified Feb. 26 in Washington, D.C., and shared his thoughts on the ag industry with the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means committee.
“In recent years, as China became bigger buyers of U.S. soybeans, soybean exports from Illinois became far more significant. In 2016, Illinois farmers exported $2.3 billion worth of soybeans — almost all of them to China,” he said that day.
“Our soybean exports eclipsed $2 billion dollars again the following year, ranking behind only petroleum as the state’s biggest commodity export.”
Discussing China managing through coronavirus, Gubert said the markets have yet to move until those Chinese purchases of goods start to happen.
“But farmers are optimistic. We understand that we’re just at the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and we patiently await the benefits of this new trade agreement,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation is expecting an improved outlook for soybeans and corn, a news release said. Sam Funk, IFBF's director of ag analytics and senior economist, said 2020 appeared "to be moving in a more positive direction for farmers."
The federation's analysis showed Iowa farmers could break even on soybeans in 2020 by yielding at least 62 bushels per acre; corn was found to be 36 to 37 cents above cost for corn acres grown where soybeans were in 2019. It was close to break-even for corn planted where corn was in 2019.
"While IFBF's analysis found welcomed upside potential for corn and soybeans next year, Funk cautioned that many farmers are still digging out from heavy debt loads. Other farmers along the Missouri River and other parts of the state still are feeling pain from historic flooding and the current financial condition of the ag economy," a news release said.
"There has been a lot of negative news, and a lot of farmers are still healing from last year. However, we are, at least, seeing some bright spots of opportunity from our analysis," Funk said in the document.
Illinois Capitol News Network contributed to this report.