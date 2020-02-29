Data shows extent of tough 2019 on Quad-City area farmers

In Iowa, produced soybean bushels fell 9% in 2019, and the harvested area was down 710,000 acres. Corn in the Hawkeye State actually had a better 2019 than 2018, as 300,000 more acres were planted of the commodity, 300,000 more acres were ultimately harvested than a year ago and, ultimately, 84,900,000 more bushels of corn were produced.

Last week’s numbers are the first county-level glimpse into the plight of Illinois’ top two crops after statewide production totals released in January showed a 20% drop in soybean production and an 18% drop in corn.

Illinois last year saw its wettest January through June on record. Corn and soybeans are usually planted in the late spring, especially May. Unfortunately for farmers, the state’s wettest May on record forced many to wait until June and even July to put seeds in the ground.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Optimism about what 2020 could bring farmers began in recent weeks as U.S. officials signed off on the new North America trade agreement, or USMCA, while a phase one trade deal was signed with China, a significant customer of American farm goods.