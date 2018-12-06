Mike Vondran, CEO of Davenport-based Tag Communications, announced this week the marketing and advertising organization will expand to Des Moines in January.
"We believe the market is ready," Vondran said in a news release. "Our brand-focused approach to marketing, combined with our expertise in both the latest digital and more traditional tactics has earned Tag a growing base of clients. Many of these organizations want to expand to new markets and we want to help them succeed in that effort."
The office, at 100 E. Grand Ave., in the East Village and Capitol Hill area of Des Moines, will serve the company's Polk County and surrounding clients.
"We believe there’s significant unmet demand in the Des Moines region for a true full-service agency, providing one-stop brand marketing support," Vondran said.
He said Tag brand management staff is serving clients throughout central Iowa, including in Clarke, Mahaska, Marion and Polk counties. He hopes the new location will help the company better meet government relations needs.
In addition to its current headquarters in downtown Davenport, Tag also operates an office in Dubuque, serving clients in the tri-state market.
