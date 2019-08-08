A new boutique in Davenport hopes to become a destination shopping experience by offering products for everyone and helping families impacted by suicide and suicide survivors.
Wind Dancer, an eclectic boutique, will hold a grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 10, at its Hilltop Campus Village location, 1513 N. Harrison St.
The boutique will sell boho bags, bohemian clothing, tapestries, jewelry and essential oils. It also will host support groups, and donate 2% of the proceed to resources to help people whose loved ones have committed suicide, and suicide survivors.
“I couldn’t find an organization locally that goes directly toward family resources,” said owner Mhisho Vuong-Lynch. “They don’t have a lot of support for survivors because of a lack of funding.”
There are organizations that help domestic and sexual abuse survivors and their families, but not for those who have been touched by suicide, she said.
Vuong-Lynch named the boutique in memory of her mother who committed suicide earlier this year. Her mother worked as a psychic at a store called Moon Dancer in Peoria, Illinois and her nickname was Wind. She hopes to provide an environment where people will feel safe sharing their story, as well as raise awareness of available resources in the community.
“We’re trying to create an environment that you walk into and feel good,” Vuong-Lynch said. “I feel like we don’t have anything like this in the Quad-Cities. We don’t set up our store for one kind of crowd, we hope to appeal to everyone. I would love to see culture and diversity brought to the community through the store. I also hope to raise suicide awareness, that’s the backbone of the story.”