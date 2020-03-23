Davenport businesses encouraged to fill out survey on COVID-19 impact

Davenport businesses affected by COVID-19 are asked to fill out a survey today.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority is assessing the impact of the new coronavirus, and the survey for Iowa businesses, specifically in Davenport, is due by 5 p.m. today, March 23.

In a note to members Monday morning, the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce said the survey response rate for Davenport businesses has been low.

The information provided in the survey “will aid State of Iowa officials in crafting more targeted assistance to Iowa businesses and organizations affected by COVID-19,” the Chamber said.

The survey is estimated to take between 5 to 7 minutes to complete, and is available here: https://uni.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4SK7W5qa88IkhXT .

