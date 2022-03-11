Davenport care facility fined for ‘tormenting’ a resident, dozens of violations

A Davenport nursing home that has been hit with more than $190,000 in fines in recent years is now facing additional penalties for more than three dozen regulatory violations.

State inspectors allege that last month they verified 20 separate complaints against The Ivy at Davenport, including a staff member “tormenting” a resident by taking her doll, taunting her with it, and then posting to social media a video recording of her actions.

The inspectors cited the home for 33 federal regulatory violations related to resident abuse and inadequate resident care, as well as six state regulatory violations such as failing to screen employees for histories of abuse or criminal conduct.

The state has imposed $1,500 in fines against the home, while holding in suspension $14,500 in other fines. Additional federal penalties may also be imposed.

The Ivy at Davenport, 800 E. Rusholme St., currently has a one-star overall rating — the lowest possible score — from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

State inspectors were at the home last month in response to 21 separate complaints, 20 of which were verified. According to the inspectors’ report, a female resident of the home who suffers from heart failure, diabetes and dementia had a collection of baby dolls with which she interacted. In January, a certified nursing assistant at the home posted a video on social media of her holding one of the woman’s dolls “in a taunting manner.” The worker was later fired. A nurse at the home told inspectors she watched as the aide took the doll from the resident to “torment” her, which left the resident crying.

Last summer, the same resident was found weeping on the floor asking a fellow resident, “Why did you do that?” The other resident allegedly admitted she had pushed the woman to the floor. Although both incidents were categorized as abuse, they were not reported to the state as required.

A nurse aide reportedly told inspectors that when she reported for work each day, she “frequently” saw residents sitting or lying in urine and feces. The home also was cited for failing to properly assess sores and wounds, noting that one resident with an injured toe was left with exposed bone. The toe became gangrenous and the tip of it then fell off.

The inspectors reviewed 18 resident files and found that in 10 cases, residents required assistance for daily living, but were denied assistance with bathing, toileting, incontinence care or grooming. Residents complained to inspectors of not getting a bath or shower for up to two weeks, with one resident saying the staff usually just gives them a washcloth to wash their own face and hands.

The inspectors also identified dozens of instances in which unqualified workers were dispensing medication to residents and reported several incidents in which residents were injured due to inadequate accident prevention.

One resident was on his way back to the facility after seeing a doctor and was seated in a wheelchair inside a van when the driver braked suddenly. The unsecured wheelchair rolled forward, and the resident fell to the floor of the van, with the wheelchair landing on him. According to inspectors, the man later wrote about the incident: “I tried to brace my fall and hurt my left wrist. Also, my neck hurts and my right ankle where I have had surgery. My right leg has scratches on it caused by my fall. I did not get help off the floor, instead I did it myself. I was not strapped in for the rest of the way back here.”

Inspectors reviewed five personnel files and found that in all five cases, the home had failed to make the legally required background checks prior to the workers beginning their employment.

In reviewing six incidents in which residents were transferred to a hospital, the inspectors determined that in half of those cases, the home had failed to notify the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman as required. The inspectors also noted that the staff wasn’t hanging residents’ clean clothes and was instead tossing the garments onto closet floors.

The facility is operated by Ivy Healthcare Group, which is based in Surfside, Florida. In January, that company was cited for 25 federal regulatory violations at its Silver Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Marion. In that case, inspectors alleged the home was so short-staffed the residents had not received food or medicine as scheduled.

Asked about the state’s findings at the Davenport home, Ivy Healthcare’s president and CEO, Ryan Coane, said, “Ivy HealthCare’s top priority is our resident’s health and well-being. We stand committed to our core values.”

Coane said Ivy Healthcare is “working 24/7 on monitoring and caring for all our residents,” adding that the work of the Davenport facility’s direct-care workers “and the love they have for every resident at the center is unsurpassable.”

The findings of inspectors at the Davenport home are published in a 167-page report citing the home for dozens of violations related to residents’ rights, including: failure to provide a safe, clean, homelike environment; failure to self-report regulatory violations; failure to provide adequate notice of resident transfers and discharges; failure to properly develop or implement resident care plans; failure to provide services that meet professional standards, and failure to meet quality-of-care standards.

Also: failure to treat or prevent bed sores; failure to maintain residents’ nutritional and hydration needs; failure to maintain a medication error rate of 5% of less; failure to properly store or label drugs; failure to provide food that is nutritious and palatable; failure to meet infection prevention and control standards; failure to meet federal guidelines by informing residents of COVID-19 vaccine benefits and risks; failure to provide call lights for all residents; and a failure to develop or implement policies that pertain to resident abuse.

Between June 2020 and the most recent inspection, The Ivy at Davenport has been fined $273,330 by federal officials. Because the home didn’t appeal some of the government’s findings, those fines were eventually reduced to $192,664.

