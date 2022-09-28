 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport council to decide on street conversion tonight

  • Updated
One-way buttons

A petition and "save our one ways" bumper stickers sit out at Sweet Delite Ice Cream on W. 4th Street.

 Sarah Watson

The fate of Davenport's downtown streets will be decided tonight.

For months, aldermen have discussed the pros and cons of converting 3rd and 4th Streets from one ways into two ways. At the last meeting, the City Council very narrowly approved the change in the second of three votes. Aldermen voted 5-5, and Mayor Mike Matson broke the tie in favor of the change.

In a city staff presentation in July, city staff estimated the cost of extending the conversion of two-way traffic to be: $1.6 million to convert River Drive to Marquette Street, which is what is currently proposed; an added $450,000 to extend to Division Street, and an additional $1.2 million to extend all the way to Telegraph Road because of rail road signal replacement at car-rail intersections on 3rd and 4th Streets. 

Proponents point to conversions in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Indianola and Muscatine as examples of other Iowa cities that have changed some thoroughfares to two-ways. The final vote will take place tonight at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall. 

Reporter Sarah Watson contributed to this story.

 
