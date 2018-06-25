Country Manor, a memory care senior facility in Davenport, is under new management.
As of July 1, the facility, 900 W. 46th St., will be under the management of Senior Housing Management in Cedar Rapids, according to a news release. The company provides health care and management services for more than 20 retirement living communities throughout Iowa and Illinois, officials said.
"As Iowa’s largest retirement living management company, we couldn’t be happier to welcome Country Manor to our family of communities," Senior Housing Vice President Allison Law said. "Senior Housing Management operates under the philosophy of 'rolling out the red carpet' for all who live, work and visit our communities. It is our hope that you will feel this hospitality and see the positive impact of our standards and expectations when you visit Country Manor."
For more information, call 800-366-6716 or visit Senior Housing Management's website.
—Times staff