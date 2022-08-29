Davenport entrepreneur launches TIF-lending business

Emily Blaylock is leading the nation in TIF lending, in more ways than one.

Blaylock is president of Untamed Equity, a new company in the financial industry. While working at Northwest Bank & Trust, Blaylock attended the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Her capstone project centered on TIF lending, which lead the charge for the idea of Untamed Equity.

"We started building off of that, and came into a whole new idea of building off economic development needs," she said.

A TIF, or tax increment financing, raises taxes for a specific geographical area, and reinvests the money back into the space. Blaylock said, generally, the municipality will pay the developer back as the money comes in. Depending on the length of the TIF, this can take years.

Untamed Equity, she said, will analyze TIFs and the money they might generate. The company will then loan the money to the developer in a lump sum, which helps companies that cannot front the equity for the pay-as-you-go format.

"I would say we're leading the market in terms of building an entire program around TIF loans," she said.

Joe Slavins, president of Northwest Bank & Trust, is a minority owner and advisor with Untamed Equity. Developing a new company in the banking world is not a common feat, he said.

"Innovation in banking is a fairly slow process," said Slavins.

As a leader in developing this industry, Blaylock has a lot to offer, Slavins said. On top of that, she's leading the industry in another way; Blaylock is the first woman to own a TIF-lending business.

Some banks do offer TIF loans, but because of their extensive nature, those banks are few and far between, they said. Blaylock said to offer a TIF loan means the company has to look into the interested municipality, and the interested developer and also survey the future of the site. Because of all the extra steps, not many banks offer the service.

Slavins said this innovative look at financing is cutting-edge in the industry.

"This is a new product and a new niche. We're out there cutting our way through the jungle to make sure this is something that is replicable for our clients," he said.