Davenport entrepreneur leads the nation in TIF lending

Emily Blaylock is leading the nation in TIF lending- in more ways than one.

Blaylock is President of Untamed Equity, a new company in the financial industry that is providing a new path for economic development. While working at Northwest Bank & Trust, Blaylock attended the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Her capstone project centered on TIF lending, which lead the charge for the idea of Untamed Equity.

"We started building off of that, and came into a whole new idea of building off economic development needs," she said.

A TIF, tax increment financing, is a tool municipalities use to help develop land. It often comes in the form of raising taxes for a specific geographical area, and the money is then used to subsidize said development.

Joe Slavins, president of Northwest Bank & Trust, is a minority owner and advisor with Untamed Equity. Developing a new company in the banking world is not a common feat, he said.

"Innovation in banking is a fairly slow process," said Slavins.

As a leader in developing this industry, she has a lot to offer, Slavins said. On top of that, she's leading the industry in another way; Blaylock is the first woman to own a TIF lending business.

Blaylock said generally the municipality will pay the developer back as the money comes in. Depending on the length of the TIF, this can take years.

Untamed Equity, she said, will look at the future of the development and decide how much money can be generated from it. The company will then loan the money to the developer in a lump sum, which helps companies that cannot front the equity for the pay as you go format.

"I would say we're leading the market in terms of building an entire program around TIF loans," she said.

Some banks do offer TIF loans, but because of their extensive nature, those banks are few and far between. Blaylock said to offer a TIF loan means the company has to look into the interested municipality, the interested developer and also survey the future of the site. Because of all the extra steps, not many banks offer the service.

Slavins said this innovative look at financing is cutting-edge in the industry.

"This is a new product and a new niche. We're out there cutting our way through the jungle to make sure this is something that is replicable for our clients," he said.

Competition is inevitable, he said, but hopes to get a head start and establish the company as a leader in TIF lending. Another hurdle for banks is they are locked into a limit of how much they can lend. Blaylock's company can lend 10 times the amount in some cases, Slavins said.

"She's creating a market for people to invest in these," he said.

For Blaylock, with that comes education. She has traveled the nation to speak at conferences to promote her company and ideas.

"It's fun for me to be out there educating," she said.

During her 15-year-career in banking, she has extensive experience in different fields and is glad to hone in on economic development.

"The marketplace needs this. It's not only about the business. It's about educating the market around how we can do these better and be more consistent and drive that ultimate economic development," she said.