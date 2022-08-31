Davenport entrepreneur manufactures micro rooms

It's a COVID pandemic success story. Sort of.

Fred Smith was first approached by a European company about building an 8'x20' foldable room. But, that plan fizzled out.

Next, he heard from a family friend that cannabis growers were looking for alternate solutions to renting.

"What happens is when the leases are up and the landlords know how much these people are making off cannabis, they jack up the rent," he said.

Smith then decided to market his portable, pop-up rooms to cannabis growers. But that fizzled out too.

Then came COVID-19.

The whole world was ordered to shelter in place, but all anybody wanted was more room. That gave Smith an idea.

"So, we re-engineered these things," he said.

FastPaks are portable 8'x12' micro rooms that have a 10.5' ceiling and fold down flat for storage and transportation. The 1,500 pound units are temporary and do not require a foundation or building permit and are non-taxable.

"They are convenient for people who need extra space," he said.

The company, FastPaks, was originally formed in February 2018. Shortly after its founding, the company's president died. Things got rolling again just in time for COVID to hit, which caused problems with the supply chain.

The panels for the tiny rooms are made in Canada. The metal structures, the assembly and all other parts are all done here in Davenport.

Eventually, those hurdles were cleared and Smith was contacted about taking part in the Kansas City and Des Moines Home and Garden shows. Once word spread within the industry, FastPaks began getting more invites.

Just this week, Smith and his crew headed to a show in Austin. They had to wait for the panels to arrive in from Canada, and were able to leave on Tuesday, with just enough time to get there by Wednesday.

"The things you have to do when you're in business," he joked.

Through the trade shows, Smith said he has found out his customer base is mostly residential. At first, he wanted to market to commercial retailers, but the design is lending itself to home use, he said.

The completely customizable structures come 70% pre-assembled. It takes a few hours more to completely build the room and once up, everything from the siding to the windows to the flooring can be customized.

Fast Paks get up to 75% ventilation, he said, and even come with sliding doors. Insulated hard sides are available, too, for those who want to use the building in the winter.

All this- and they can even be green houses, too. Smith said those structures have a clear roof and rubber floor with a center drain.

"These are customizable. It just depends how people want to use them," he said.

All of the structures are made to order and are about 8-10 weeks out. Multiple design options are available, beginning at $15,999. This may seem like a steep investment, but Smith said they pay for themselves.

"With us, you can have 96 square feet within a matter of weeks," he said. "When you think about the cost and time and red tape, these things have a great advantage over putting on a room addition."