Quad-City residents can learn about unlocking creativity to maximize productivity in work and life, at a forum later this month.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Rumaisa Khawaja, life coach and director of outreach for Mandala Integrative Medicine in Davenport, will host the Professional Development Integrative Lifestyle Forum. It'll be held at the River Center, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
The free event will focus on leveraging creativity in work and relationships to problem solve, build stronger teams and increase personal value, according to the news release. The evening will begin with light appetizers and a happy hour to meet vendors and share stories.
Sayed Shah, M.D., will open the forum and discuss how he implements an integrative lifestyle and creative approach to medicine. There will also be a panel discussion, led by Mandala director Farrakh Khawaja, on using creativity to inspire yourself and others, according to the release.
Panelists include Prag'madik CEO Andrea Allison, Dr. Jake Klipsch, BluJacket founder Michael Lawrence, plus Nasreen Kahn, co-founder of The Vault Beauty Lounge and Urban Retreat in Davenport. Second City Improv instructor Kevin Reome will be the keynote speaker, according to the release.
For more information, call 309-786-5142.
— Times Staff