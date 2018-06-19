Davenport Long John Silver's to open end of July

After being closed for more than a year due to fire damage, the Long John Silver's in Davenport should open by the end of July, management said Tuesday.
According to Kathy Church, the district manager of Nellis Management Co., in Urbandale, the Long John Silver's/A&W Root Beer, at 3702 Brady St., is now hiring 45 employees. She said starting pay is $9 an hour.
An early-morning fire heavily damaged the restaurant at 3:58 a.m. Sunday, April 9, 2017. The estimated damage was $100,000 to the property and $50,000 to the contents. The restaurant has been closed since.
"It wasn't the fire that took the whole building down, but it was the smoke and the heat that demolished the entire inside of the building," Church said. "So we had to start over from scratch and it took redesigning the whole building. Once it's done, it'll be really nice inside. It's not what you're used to seeing at a Long John Silver's with this updated look."
Church said she has been as frustrated as anyone about how long the reconstruction project has taken, but is looking forward to the official opening later this summer.
She added the newly designed restaurant will be dedicated to Deedee Vandivier, who worked with Long John Silver's for 39 years and served as manager when the restaurant closed down. She died last October at the age of 55.
Long John Silver's, Church said, is planning a friends and family event ahead of the official opening late next month. Restaurant management will take employee applications in-person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or online, she said.