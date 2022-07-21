Davenport North students encourage restaurants to switch to sustainable alternatives

Landen Freeman's goal is to create a cleaner, greener, future.

Thursday, he prepared a presentation to convince downtown business owners to look into alternative options when it comes to food service. The project was part of his work with Green Iowa AmericaCorps this summer. Freeman recruited his fellow Davenport North classmate Vivian Bonde to help him with the project.

"We're trying to bring awareness to unsustainable practices that are really common in restaurant businesses, mainly because of how affordable it is to be unsustainable," he said.

Freeman said plastic bags may be cheaper, but paper and compostable bags are better options for the environment. Similarly, Bonde said the pair were proposing businesses switch from Styrofoam carry-out containers to fiber, recyclable options.

"It would be great if one representative walked out of here today and adopted some of these practices, or even just this mindset," he said. "It takes one person to lead a few more to get where we want to go."

Freeman said sustainability was not a true passion of his before joining Green Iowa. But, through his work, the productivity has made him feel successful.

"My summer otherwise would consist of being at home and doing nothing," he said with a laugh. "I'm working very hard each week, and it's very rewarding because at the end of the week I can look back and know I organized this huge thing."

More than 60 businesses were invited to Thursday's presentation that Freeman had been preparing since June 8.

"I'm proud of the work we have done here. We worked very hard on this," he said.