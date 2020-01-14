You are the owner of this article.
Davenport Pier 1 to remain open as national retailer restructures operations
Pier 1 Imports in Davenport will continue business as usual.

While the national home decor business is shuttering about 450 stores across the country in a cost-cutting move, the 4235 Elmore Ave. business is continuing as normal.

It opened its doors at that location in 2014 and is next door to DSW and in the Elmore Marketplace development near Holiday Inn and Suites Davenport.

An employee at the store said Tuesday night that spring apparel has recently come in, with summer and outdoor items a few weeks away.

