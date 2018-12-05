Davenport's first meadery, Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, will host a grand opening celebration this weekend for its new downtown location.
Beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Bootleg Hill will open its taproom and bar for the celebration, at 321 E. 2nd St., Davenport. A toast will be held at 7 p.m., then a prize raffle will begin at 9 p.m.
The restaurant set to open next door in 2019, Half Nelson, will be providing free food, according to a news release. And, the meadery will offer a limited supply of free drinks, featuring a new flavor of mead.
Visitors are invited to dress in Viking and Renaissance apparel, to honor the ancient roots of mead, according to the release.
"After many years of hard work, we're excited to finally celebrate our opening with old supporters and new friends," Owner Rick Harris said in the release. "Our meadery is the only one between Chicago and St. Louis, and we hope to become a destination for those who love mead."
Bootleg Hill Honey Meads offers 11 flavors on tap, from classic honey to fruit-infused varieties. The bar also serves mead spritzers, mead mimosas and frozen meads. Beer and wine also are available.
—Times staff