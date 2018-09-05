Davenport's second Save-A-Lot store is now closed, a company official confirmed this week.
The Save-A-Lot near the Kraft Heinz plant on downtown Davenport's west edge, at 1309 W. 4th St., closed in late March. And Aug. 29, Save-A-Lot Spokesperson Christopher Almeida confirmed the company's second Davenport store, at 405 E. Locust St., also closed its doors.
Managers posted signs on the building's storefront windows announcing the closure. One sign reads Save-More Supermarket will open in the Locust Street spot.
Store owners could not be reached for comment by Wednesday afternoon.
Both stores have been listed for sale. They were previously owned by Don "Donny" Conklin, who died last May at age 58. His wife, Sharon Conklin, took over management, according to previous Quad-City Times reporting.
Conklin first opened his Conklin's Super-Valu store on 4th Street in 1983, converting it to a Save-A-Lot in 1995. He opened the Locust Street store in a former Eagle Country Market in 2005.
When the first Save-A-Lot closed in March, a company representative said the 15 affected employees would be transferred to the Locust Street store. There is no word yet on how many employees are now affected by the closures.
There are other Save-A-Lot stores in Rock Island, Milan, East Moline, Geneseo and Kewanee, according to the company website.
The closure of the 4th Street Save-A-Lot in March left Davenport's western edge of downtown without a grocery store. At the time, Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, said he hopes the closure will encourage a full-service grocer to open downtown.
Quad-City Times reporter Jennifer DeWitt contributed to this story.