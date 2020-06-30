Davenport's 3rd, 4th streets to become two-way in 2022-2023

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Converting Third and Fourth streets in downtown Davenport to two-way traffic is planned for 2022-2023, according to city documents.

That is part of the city’s five-year capital improvement plan, but has not yet been an approved budget item, a city spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

It would change the one-way streets to have both east and west motorists on Third and Fourth streets, between Marquette Street and River Drive.

The city has estimated the project would cost $1.7 million, with the Downtown Davenport Partnership giving $600,000 toward that work.

Kyle Carter, DDP’s executive director, highlighted that project amidst during the Downtown Davenport Partnership’s annual meeting Tuesday morning, which was hosted online.

“The why behind this continues to be more and more important. The (new downtown) YMCA is a great example of why that corridor needs to be addressed, all the way down to the west-end as well. This is not a highway, downtown wasn’t built so you could drive 90 (m.p.h.) down it,” he said Tuesday.

Brad Martell, CEO of the Scott County YMCA, said he is 100% behind changing the traffic on both streets downtown.