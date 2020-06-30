Davenport's 3rd, 4th streets to become two-way in 2022-2023

Converting Third and Fourth streets in downtown Davenport to two-way traffic is planned for 2022-2023, according to city documents.
That is part of the city’s five-year capital improvement plan, but has not yet been an approved budget item, a city spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
It would change the one-way streets to have both east and west motorists on Third and Fourth streets, between Marquette Street and River Drive.
The city has estimated the project would cost $1.7 million, with the Downtown Davenport Partnership giving $600,000 toward that work.
Kyle Carter, DDP’s executive director, highlighted that project amidst during the Downtown Davenport Partnership’s annual meeting Tuesday morning, which was hosted online.
“The why behind this continues to be more and more important. The (new downtown) YMCA is a great example of why that corridor needs to be addressed, all the way down to the west-end as well. This is not a highway, downtown wasn’t built so you could drive 90 (m.p.h.) down it,” he said Tuesday.
Brad Martell, CEO of the Scott County YMCA, said he is 100% behind changing the traffic on both streets downtown.
"It helps safety, slows down traffic and makes the area feel more like a real neighborhood," he said.
Both Martell and Carter said two-way traffic would make marketing a plot of land to the west of the new downtown YMCA lot easier. Martell said developers and businesses prefer being on a street with two-way traffic, a common sentiment over recent years.
Martell also said construction is on schedule for the new downtown YMCA, across Fourth Street from the Quad-City Times building, and it should be open by January 1.
In addition to safety issues, Carter said the traffic change would make it easier for tourists to navigate downtown, especially once they depart from Viking Cruise lines at River Heritage Park, near the intersection where Third and Fourth streets meet at River Drive.
“Flooding is one more reason why when River Drive is cut off, we need better paths to get around down here that are more efficient and flexible than what we have right now,” he said.
