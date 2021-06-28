 Skip to main content
Davenport's long-awaited Five Guys Burgers and Fries has opened. Does it live up to the hype?
Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Davenport's long-awaited Five Guys Burgers and Fries location, 4860 Utica Ridge Rd., started serving at 11 a.m.

 Brooklyn Draisey

It was Fry-Day in Davenport on Monday. And Burger Day, too.

Davenport's long-awaited Five Guys Burgers and Fries location, 4860 Utica Ridge Road, started serving at 11 a.m. The store will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Five Guys, first announced to be coming to the Q-C in 2018, began work on the building in August 2020.

The counter-service restaurant was packed Monday at the tail-end of the lunch hour, with a line to the door and every table taken. Sacks of potatoes walled off the queue to order from the dining area. 

062921-qc-nws-fiveguys1.jpg

There was a line to the door for opening day of Five Guys Burger and Fries in Davenport.

Framed news articles and reviews lined the walls, touting Five Guys' reputation for making tasty burgers and fries. 

Sounds of sizzling grills mingled with the shouting of staff and murmurs of customers. They waited patiently as bags slowly spotting with grease slid from hand to hand, getting filled with all-American meals.

Employees worked fast and chatted politely with customers. With how crowded it was, it took around 15 minutes to get a cheeseburger, fries and a shake. 

062921-qc-nws-fiveguys2.jpg

Burgers come with unlimited toppings, but sides — like fries — are ordered separately. The portion sizes are large.

The "little" cheeseburger — meaning there's only one beef patty — cost just over $7, and came with unlimited free toppings but no sides. As fast-service burgers go, it was a little better than par for the course. Free lettuce and onions softened the blow a bit, but not entirely. 

While the burger wasn't groundbreaking, the fries more than made up for it. Hand-cut, very recently fried, and — most important — in abundance, the small order overflowed from a small size fountain drink cup, leaving plenty in the bag for munching. For $4, customers definitely get what they paid for and more. 

Milkshakes also come with unlimited free toppings. Both Oreo cream and crumbles are on the menu, and combine with ice cream to make a thick and delicious cookie shake.

062921-qc-nws-fiveguys3.jpg

This order is a "small" cheeseburger — that's one with only one beef patty — small fries and a shake.

Five Guys will likely continue to see crowds as word spreads of its opening. For those willing to brave the line and able to wait, traditional fast food of the best kind await. 

