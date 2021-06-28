Davenport's long-awaited Five Guys Burgers and Fries has opened. Does it live up to the hype?

It was Fry-Day in Davenport on Monday. And Burger Day, too.

Davenport's long-awaited Five Guys Burgers and Fries location, 4860 Utica Ridge Road, started serving at 11 a.m. The store will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Five Guys, first announced to be coming to the Q-C in 2018, began work on the building in August 2020.

The counter-service restaurant was packed Monday at the tail-end of the lunch hour, with a line to the door and every table taken. Sacks of potatoes walled off the queue to order from the dining area.

Framed news articles and reviews lined the walls, touting Five Guys' reputation for making tasty burgers and fries.

Sounds of sizzling grills mingled with the shouting of staff and murmurs of customers. They waited patiently as bags slowly spotting with grease slid from hand to hand, getting filled with all-American meals.

Employees worked fast and chatted politely with customers. With how crowded it was, it took around 15 minutes to get a cheeseburger, fries and a shake.