Following the recent news of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 22 workers at David's Bridal in Davenport are being laid off, according to reports.

The Iowa Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act indicates the workers in the Davenport store will be laid off as of June 12 and were informed on April 14. Additionally, workers in Clive, Marion and Sioux City will lose their jobs with David's Bridal.

The Davenport store is located at 5252 Elmore, next to BioLife Plasma Services (formerly Dick's Sporting Goods). An employee confirmed Friday morning that "all stores are staying open." The employee could not confirm how many were employed at the Davenport location.

In a news release from April 17, the dress company said the stores would remain open and the company would "continue operating in the ordinary course, including by fulfilling all customer orders without disruption or delay."

The company stated it was committed to upholding commitments to customers, employees, and partners and was looking for "first day" relief from the court, including, "authorization to continue payment of employee wages and benefits, maintain certain customer programs, and honor obligations to critical vendors."

CEO James Marcum said the company has modernized the marketing and customer interaction process over the last several years, but blames the COVID-19 pandemic for the company's downfall.

"Our business continues to be challenged by the post-COVID environment and uncertain economic conditions, leading us to take this step to identify a buyer who can continue to operate our business going forward. We are determined to stay focused on our future, because we believe we have an important role in ensuring that every bride, no matter her budget, can have her perfect dress," he said.

According to CNN, the company is laying off nearly 9,000 of its 10,000-person workforce. This is the company's second bankruptcy filing in five years.