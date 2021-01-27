Deere adds new companies to its 2021 Startup Collaborator program

Moline-based Deere & Company announced today the companies that will be part of the 2021 cohort of the Startup Collaborator program. This program was launched in 2019 to enhance and deepen its interaction with startup companies whose technology could add value for John Deere customers.

“The startup collaborator program continues to build tremendous interactions between startups and John Deere,” said Julian Sanchez, director of emerging technology for John Deere. “This year is no different as this diverse group of companies has great potential to transform our markets.”

The companies include:

• Nori – A company working to reverse climate change by building a carbon market where all types of consumers – from individuals to large corporations, can purchase carbon credits directly from farmers.

• NVision Ag – A company working to help corn farmers make nitrogen management decisions based on data modeling and aerial imaging.

• Scanit – A company that provides physical detection and classification of airborne plant pathogens before widespread disease onset.