Deere adds two new tractor models

MOLINE — John Deere has strengthened its lineup of 6R Tractors by adding two more models, the 6230R and 6250R, designed to excel in hauling, transport and loader work.
The 6230R and 6250R Tractors expand the upper limits of horsepower available for the 6R lineup, delivering 230 and 250 rated engine horsepower respectively. When power bulge and John Deere Intelligent Power Management (IPM) are factored in, the larger 6250R is capable of up to 300 horsepower.
“Livestock, dairy and hay producers will appreciate the power of these tractors, especially when they need to haul heavy loads or want to reach optimal transport speed more quickly," said said Anne Anderson, product marketing manager with John Deere. "The performance and versatility of these tractors makes them a solid choice for loader and PTO work such as baling."
For quick acceleration, John Deere included an Infinitely Variable Transmission (IVT) as base equipment on the new models. Customers can choose an IVT capable of a 25-mph top speed or a 31-mph top speed. With the stepless IVT, operators can match the exact speed desired for applications, from 0.03 mph to 31 mph.
A factory-installed Generation 4 4200 CommandCenter™ with an 8.4-inch color display is base equipment. Customers also can upgrade to the 4600 CommandCenter and add Field Documentation with an AutoTrac™ activation and Section Control and Wireless Data Transfer.
The new models have a frame that’s four inches longer and are factory-equipped with Triple-Link Suspension™ Plus which uses two double-acting-control cylinders that act independently or together to dampen shock loads, while supplying a constant downforce on the axle for better traction.
The suspension further improves ride comfort and traction during transport or in the field, as well as increases pulling performance up to 10 percent. TLS Plus is base equipment and offers operators three modes for the tractor’s Gen 4 CommandCenter: Auto, Max or Manual.
Another premium feature now included as base equipment is JDLink™ telematics that tracks machine location, engine hours and machine and fuel usage. Operators also can utilize Remote Display Access, Service ADVISOR Remote and Expert Alerts to track machine uptime and analyze proactive diagnostic alerts to track machine uptime and obtain proactive diagnostics.
"With this information, customers can make better informed and more timely decisions while reducing trips to the field,” said Anderson. “Using Wireless Data Transfer, customers can even send field prescription and documentation files directly to the tractor while it’s in the field.”
Other available options include CommandPRO control, variable-ratio steering, factory-installed front hitch and front PTO.
For more details about the 6230R and 6250R Tractors, visit JohnDeere.com.