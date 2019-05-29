Moline-based Deere & Co. announced Wednesday its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 76-cents per share on common stock.
The dividend is payable Aug. 1, 2019, to stockholders of record on June 28, 2019.
—Times staff
