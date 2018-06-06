Deere & Co. this week announced goals for reducing emissions and increasing its sustainability by 2022.
Deere set its sights Tuesday on improving occupational safety, recycling 85 percent of its waste and implementing water management practices in all of its water-scarce manufacturing locations. The company's other goals include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent through 50 percent renewable electric supply, reducing CO2e emissions on 90 percent of new products and increasing recyclable and renewable content by 30 percent.
"The 2022 Sustainability Goals address John Deere's commitment to an ever-changing world and the need to protect its most valuable resources — both natural and human," Chairman and CEO Samuel Allen said in a news release. "The sustainability goals will help drive manufacturing and supply excellence, focus on environmental stewardship, and further enhance John Deere as a great place to work."
Deere, with headquarters in Moline, announced its sustainability goals on World Environment Day.
— Times Staff