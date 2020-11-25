Deere bests analyst predictions, reports net income of $2.75 billion for fiscal 2020

Deere & Company’s earnings report again beat analyst expectations early Wednesday.

The Moline-based equipment manufacturer reported net income of $757 million for the fourth quarter, which ended Nov. 1, or $2.39 per share, compared with net income of $722 million, or $2.27 per share, for its quarter that ended Nov. 3, 2019.

Overall, Deere reported net income of $2.751 billion for its entire fiscal year 2020, or $8.69 per share, compared to $3.253 billion, or $10.15 per share, in fiscal 2019.

Zacks Equity Research projected Deere’s fiscal 2020 net income to be $2.25 billion ahead of Wednesday’s earnings call and analysts there said Deere remained “well poised for long term growth.”

Zacks Equity Research also estimated Deere to report $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter and $7.74 earnings per share for the 2020 fiscal year.

Deere also revealed that net income in its fiscal year 2020 was impacted by impairment charges and employee-separation costs of $211 million and $458 million after-tax, respectively, the company said Wednesday.