Deere bests analyst predictions, reports net income of $2.75 billion for fiscal 2020

Deere & Company’s earnings report again beat analyst expectations early Wednesday.
The Moline-based equipment manufacturer reported net income of $757 million for the fourth quarter, which ended Nov. 1, or $2.39 per share, compared with net income of $722 million, or $2.27 per share, for its quarter that ended Nov. 3, 2019.
Overall, Deere reported net income of $2.751 billion for its entire fiscal year 2020, or $8.69 per share, compared to $3.253 billion, or $10.15 per share, in fiscal 2019.
Zacks Equity Research projected Deere’s fiscal 2020 net income to be $2.25 billion ahead of Wednesday’s earnings call and analysts there said Deere remained “well poised for long term growth.”
Zacks Equity Research also estimated Deere to report $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter and $7.74 earnings per share for the 2020 fiscal year.
Deere also revealed that net income in its fiscal year 2020 was impacted by impairment charges and employee-separation costs of $211 million and $458 million after-tax, respectively, the company said Wednesday.
That follows at least two rounds of buyouts for salaried employees that took place over the fiscal year, as well as layoffs in the last fiscal quarter on the salaried worker end as the company continues to restructure its operating model. That is known as its smart industrial redesign.
“John Deere delivered another quarter of strong performance and a solid year despite the challenges associated with managing the pandemic,” said John May, Deere’s chairman and CEO, in a news release.
“In this regard, I would like to pay tribute to the thousands of John Deere employees, dealers and suppliers throughout the world who have helped us safely maintain our operations and serve customers. Because of their contributions, Deere was able to complete a successful year and is positioned to continue providing differentiated solutions and unlocking even greater value for customers.”
Looking forward, Deere is forecasting its net income for fiscal year 2021 to be between $3.6 billion to $4 billion. That is, according to May, due to higher crop prices and renewed optimism in the ag sector.
Deere will host an investor call on today’s earnings at 9 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated later this morning.
