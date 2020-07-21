Deere & Co. cancels plans to layoff 82 workers at Davenport Works

Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign says President Donald Trump’s economic policies hurt families in Iowa, and it is using Deere & Co.'s recent layoffs as an example.

But Deere officials have since confirmed 82 workers in Davenport will not face layoffs as previously announced.

The layoff notice was still available online Tuesday.

On June 29, Deere informed 82 workers at John Deere Davenport Works of layoffs effective Aug. 3, according to a company statement. On July 16 and July 17, those workers were told “the layoffs will not take place,” Deere’s statement said.

The 35 layoffs at John Deere Waterloo Foundry, announced the same day will go forward as planned, officials confirmed.

“Each John Deere factory continuously balances the size of its workforce with the needs of the individual factory and to optimize the workforce at each facility,” Deere officials said.

There are 859 active production employees and 317 salaried positions at Davenport Works, and 409 active production employees and 99 salaried workers at Waterloo Foundry, they said.