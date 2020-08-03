Deere & Co. cuts salaried jobs as part of company restructuring

More jobs are being eliminated at Deere & Co.

Deere officials would not comment on how many salaried positions are being cut as of Monday.

“As part of the Smart Industrial Redesign, we are aspiring to become a leaner organization that’s more capable of responding to rapidly changing market conditions and customer demands with enhanced speed and flexibility,” a Deere statement Monday read.

“To do this, we’re broadening spans of control and reducing layers across our company to further empower employees, drive efficiencies, improve communication, and respond to changing market conditions more quickly. Further, we are balancing our cost structure to create a more customer-drive and streamlined organization.”

The smart industrial redesign is the latest step taken by the Moline-based manufacturer as it continues to focus on precision ag, or the use of technology in equipment to allow operators to more precisely maneuver in their fields.