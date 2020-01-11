Deere & Co. lays out 2020 gameplan at consumer trade show

Mark Grywacheski, investor advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, said Deere, much like other global companies, was affected by trade disputes throughout the world.

“On top of all of those trade disputes, you have a very weak global economy … lowest pace of economic growth in 10 years, so John Deere was obviously affected by these trade disputes and global economic weakness and one of the ways to get through these challenging times is to reduce costs,” he said.

And while the phase one trade agreement between the U.S. and China is expected to be signed in days, the actual economic impact of that will likely not be immediate.

“It’s going to take some time, potentially a number of months, to filter through the economy, manufacturing supply chains and farmer’s production cycles,” Grywacheski said, but there are immediate effects, such as China’s promised purchase of soybeans, pork and manufactured goods.

And while trade disputes have affected a slew of American businesses, Deere is unique in that it has significant ties to manufacturing and agriculture, Grywacheski pointed out.

“The fact that this phase one will be signed does start to alleviate some pressure off of Deere as well as a lot of uncertainty,” he said.

A reduction in tariffs, as well as a cooling on any rhetoric about tariff-escalation, means “a lot of that uncertainty appears to have been taken off the table with this phase one resolution that should be signed in the next couple days.”

